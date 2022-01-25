Dreams of democracy once again deferred
Republican leaders and their largely silent troops in the U. S. Senate are shocked. Shocked! At President Biden’s calling them out as kin to the likes of George Wallace and Bull Connor.
Such theatrics from McConnell and his wind-up toy pawns in Congress should be laughed away, properly dismissed as just another lame effort to bypass history and the truth. But the fact remains that such false-faced chagrin is chewed on, digested, and spit out in the vomitorium of lies, half-truths, and false exaggerations on social media and Fox News. The history-challenged among rank-and-file Republicans take it all in and stagger their way to a confirmation of their biases and prejudices.
Anyone who is even half-awake to the the ugly vein of racism in American history — slavery, segregation, embedded discrimination — knows that Black citizens in America have struggled mightily to access the vote in the nation of their birth since the 15th Amendment was passed in 1870. Wallace and Connor and the Republicans in Congress today are only the most recent examples of resistance to this dream of fulfilling democracy’s promise to all Americans.
It has been said that your real kin share the good and the evil you do in this world of trials. Wallace stood in the schoolhouse door. Connor cracked skulls and unleashed vicious dogs on children. McConnell and all 50 Republican senators, every single one, have just thrown the bones of antiquated filibuster rules into the gears of hope. They killed the John Lewis Voting Rights bill of 2022. The dream of democracy for all Americans once again deferred.
— Gary Daily, Terre Haute
Backward step for Indiana education
It has come to my attention that Senate Bill 167 and House Bill 1134 have been under consideration to “improve parental involvement” in the school curricula. While this is purported to be a step forward, let us examine some of the ramifications of this legislation. (SB 167 has been withdrawn, but the House bill remains active.)
1. Teachers must post lesson plans and curricular materials on line far enough in advance to provide sufficient time for parental review. If there is a parental objection to any portion the teacher must provide an alternative plan for that student.
2. Educators could not interact with students over social and emotional issues without prior parental approval. i.e. should a student express suicidal thoughts educators could not intervene immediately.
3. Bans teaching that Nazism is bad with prohibitions placed upon eight additional subjects including sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin or political affiliation.
4. School curriculum for each school will be determined by a committee appointed by the school board composed of 60% parents and 40% educators.
5. Any parent can accuse a teacher of violating this law regardless of whether they have a student in the class. The teacher can be suspended without pay, terminated and/or have their license revoked.
6. Librarians can be sued or jailed for any materials in the library deemed harmful by parents.
There are many other negative aspects of this legislation but in the interest of brevity I will stop the list and add a few comments.
1. Allowing parents to require lesson changes to the proposed lesson plans could result in 25 lesson plans for a class of 25. What chaos. How can any student learn under those conditions?
2. Similarly prohibiting educators from interacting with students on social issues such as suicidal thoughts could be highly detrimental to student welfare. Most educators have training on how to handle these situations. How many parents do?
3. Giving parents the right to accuse a teacher of violating this law with possible suspension is tantamount to approving a popularity contest for teachers, particularly when the accusing parent does not have to have a child in the class.
4. Do I really need to discuss the possibility of jailing librarians because a parent deems something in the library harmful? Are we back to the Scopes Monkey trial over natural selection?
5. We are already ranked something like 46th in the country in education. This proposed bill would make it much more difficult to attract and retain quality teachers. Is our goal to be 50th in the nation in education?
6. We are already rated among the five worst states to live in. Do we want to be last here, too?
I would strongly urge contacting your legislators and request that they vote no on such bills.
— James Bell, New Castle
Reasonable way to handle drugs
Illinois recently enacted a new law that the legislature in Indiana should consider. We get our medications via a mail pharmacy in increments of three-month supplies. Sometimes our doctors will assign another prescription and we’re stuck with a couple of months of still-sealed, unopened medications we can’t return and now need to dispose of.
Pills must be sealed in individual packets. Thus pills loose in the amber prescription bottles don’t qualify. Also all identification of the donor must be removed.
Individuals and institutions in Illinois will be allowed to donate medication to organizations that are legally allowed to possess medicine through a license or permit, such as pharmacies. Pharmacies will then be allowed to give the medication to patients in need, prioritizing those who don’t have health insurance, are underinsured, homeless or on public health insurance programs such as Medicaid. The medications are to be provided for free to those in-need, though pharmacies may charge a “reasonable” handling fee.
This seems like a practical law to dispense medications to those who need them rather than toss them away.
— Dr. Pamela Farris, Rochelle, Ill.
