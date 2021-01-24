Disappointment in VCSC process for consolidations
I attended two of the Vigo County School Corp.’s community meetings (one in person, one online) to learn more details about the consolidation of two elementary schools and declining enrollment. As a taxpayer, I feel that these “community” meetings have not allowed for actual input from the residents of Vigo County, and that their consolidation and building repurposing plans are a “done deal.” Ms. Jennifer Champagne’s comment in the Tribune-Star’s Jan. 20 article “Questions raised, some answered at 3rd Vigo Schools community meeting” rings true. These meetings “were more just trying to persuade us” of their current plan instead of listening and receiving input from the community.
Personally, I am against closing schools, especially those that serve low-income students; however, I understand that the VCSC must do something to right-size the corporation. My biggest issue is the intended repurposing of West Vigo Elementary School as the new administration building.
First, the area around West Vigo Elementary School is residential. The infrastructure does not easily support high volume of traffic — roadways are small and rough, little to no exterior street lighting, and with the exception of the sign on U.S. 40/150, no signage on how to get to the building. As this area is more residential, I believe children and students should benefit from this building, not the administration.
Second, the majority of our student population and school buildings are in Terre Haute. Why, then, would we move the main administration building to West Terre Haute? McLean Alternative Education Center currently houses the IT department and historical records, and would be a natural fit as the central administration building. Also, Lafayette Avenue is more accessible to all Vigo County residents, with close proximity to Union Hospital and Indiana State University.
Lastly, I would be remiss if I did not mention that the need for a new administration building came from the insistence of the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board’s attempts to purchase the current administration building property at 7th and Wabash, claiming that the convention center could not proceed without this land as parking. The VCSC administration proposed, and the majority of the board voted, to sell the property at a fire sale price of $3 million and agreed to vacate the property after the 2020-2021 school year. The property should have gone through a fair market value appraisal to receive the most profit for the school corporation, especially as plans for the property have changed from parking to the actual hotel site.
So how do we repurpose the two elementary schools to benefit our students and families? I agree with Erick Beverly that Deming Elementary School should be used as a community center for all ages, as the area already has three youth-oriented programs (Ryves, Boys and Girls Club, and 14th and Chestnut). West Terre Haute already has a community center, so the early education concepts would be a better option at West Vigo Elementary School.
It is my hope that the administration and the board will think carefully about these plans instead of rushing into a vote that may not benefit students in the long run; however, as this issue is on the agenda for the Jan. 25 meeting (tonight), I am not feeling optimistic.
— Leah Myers, Terre Haute
