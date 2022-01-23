Increasing access to cancer screenings will save lives
December marked 50 years since the start of the War on Cancer, and while we have made great progress in this fight, there is still quite a bit of work left to do. Our state, with a cancer mortality rate higher than the national average, has a particularly strong stake in beating this disease.
Thankfully, Congressman Larry Bucshon, representative for Indiana’s eighth district and a medical doctor, is supporting legislation to help.
Those of us on the front lines of medicine know all too well that a critical factor in beating cancer is detecting it early. Unfortunately, Medicare only covers early detection screenings for five types of cancer — breast, cervical, colorectal, lung and prostate. A significant majority of cancer-related deaths stem from the types of the disease for which we do not have early detection screening reimbursement. A patient with pancreatic cancer, for example, is almost always diagnosed after aggressive symptoms have arisen.
This can change. Large-scale research is taking place on a screening that can detect multiple cancers through a noninvasive blood draw. This breakthrough innovation will help identify more cancers at an earlier stage when treatment tends to be more successful and less costly. However, even if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deems these early detection technologies safe and effective, the laws governing Medicare will not allow beneficiaries to access these new developments. Ensuring early access in Medicare is critical because the over-65 population has the greatest likelihood of being afflicted with cancer.
Representative Bucshon is a cosponsor of the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Act, which would create a pathway that would empower Medicare to make these blood tests accessible to millions of beneficiaries once cleared by the FDA. He is pressing for passage of this bill, which has more than 140 bipartisan cosponsors in both chambers of Congress.
Congress has enacted similar legislation before to ensure access to colonoscopies, mammograms, and pap smears. These actions by previous Congresses no doubt helped save countless lives. Similar action needs to happen now to achieve progress against diseases that continue to claim far too many of our loved ones.
It’s time for Congress to make multi-cancer early detection technologies available to those who need it most. The time is now.
— Katherine Feley, Indiana State Nurses Association
