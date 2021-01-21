Trying times in our politics
The last four years have been a trying time for the American people. We are beginning to lose faith in “all politicians.”
1. In Jan. 2016 we elected our new president.
2. Before the swearing in, some in the Democratic Party started to work for impeachment.
3. When President Trump addressed Congress they wore white in protest, then Pelosi tore his speech up after the president finished it on national TV.
4. Then came Russian collusion, millions of dollars wasted.
5. The economy was improving, the military was stronger and things were looking better, finally.
6. Then the virus from China was passed to the world and reaped destruction everywhere.
7. Then this summer we had the protests/riots in a lot of cities across our country, then the same thing happened in Washington, D.C. How much money and lives has this cost its citizens?
8. Our elected officials should ask, “Why is this happening?” When they were sworn in to their office they had their hand on a Bible. They swore to uphold the Constitution, and all our laws, etc. Not to rewrite it. The Constitution and the Bill Of Rights were written to protect our people. Let’s not destroy it.
9. I fear for what’s to come, civility is gone in politics. They seem to work only for themselves. Good example was the stimulus checks, they blamed each other (they had money left from the last one). Then Congress waited until the last minute and passed another bill no one had read (sounds like Obamacare), putting pressure on the Republicans to pass it, again, not read.
10. The incoming administration is calling for unity (I am laughing right now). It should have begun four years ago. This is why we should have term limits on all political offices. You do not become millionaires on a politician’s salary. You work for us.
11. If they want to unite our country, start by helping its people, no one should be homeless, not have a job, also not have enough food to feed their families, let’s fix the economy, enforce our laws, teach our history to our kids, people died to keep us free. All this needs to be done before we admit more people across our borders.
12. I don’t care what party you voted for, what’s happening should scare us all. We are all created equal in God’s eyes, don’t let anyone tell you different.
13. Hopefully my conservative views don’t keep my letter from being published as lies and half-truths. It’s how most people I talk to feel from all walks of life.
At the Air Force dining out, they always have a table set with a chair tilted into the table to pay respect to those who have died in battle for our country. They stand, say a prayer and play Lee Greenwood singing, “God Bless The USA.” There is not a dry eye in the room. Listen to the song. It has great meaning.
— Janet Wood, Brazil
Big Tech is now the real enemy
Welcome to the Age or Ultron. The mechanical servants have become the new masters. In this case I am talking about Big Tech becoming more powerful than big government.
Big Tech silenced most news about the Biden crime family prior to the recent election. Now President Biden is beholden to Big Tech.
Big Tech silenced our sitting president in the last few days of office making the fastest impeachment in U.S. history far easier. President Trump might have abandoned Twitter and turned to the alternative Parler to get his side of the story out. However, Big Tech has shut Parler down, perhaps permanently.
Love or hate President Trump, these actions by Big Tech should scare the heck out of most Americans. A divided government will have no chance stopping Big Tech. If Ultron can take our Trump, then President Biden will be no match for them either. Biden might love Big Tech now, but Ultron will eventually turn on him and the Democratic Party.
I pray our country can unite against this common enemy before it is too late. There are no super heroes out there to defend us.
— Con McDonald, Terre Haute
Leaders must act with accountability
When asked to comment on the second impeachment of President Donald Trump, Indiana congressmen Jim Banks and Larry Bucshon described it as a divisive action at a time when the nation needs to unite, as reported in this newspaper on Jan. 14.
How can there be unity when so many Republicans believe that the November election was stolen from Trump, and so many Republican leaders refuse to say otherwise? No widespread fraud occurred, no credible evidence of fraud has been presented in dozens of court cases brought by the Trump campaign, Trump’s own attorney general said no fraud existed that would alter the outcome, the U.S. Supreme Court was presented with nothing to require its involvement, and the electors were properly certified by the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
That truth did not prevent many Republicans in Congress, including Banks, from deciding to reject those legal electors from several states when the Electoral College results were presented to Congress on Jan. 6. They were willing to support Trump’s big lie that the election was rigged and the win had been stolen from him. After peace was restored following the violent attack on the Capitol and law enforcement by a mob of Trump supporters, Banks did vote against the Arizona and Pennsylvania electors, but Bucshon did not, deciding that all of the electors were legitimate. If they truly wish the country to unite, they should lead an effort to have Republican leaders throughout the country confirm that the election was fair and legal.
State Rep. Bruce Borders, in this newspaper on Jan. 7, stated that he felt the election had been stolen, but offered no evidence. He made no mention of Trump’s attempt to steal the election with his telephone call to the Georgia Secretary of State. As to the insurrection at the Capitol, Borders said it was just a few “really strange looking folks” who broke into the building, and he was reluctant to describe them as Trump supporters. In the article on Jan. 14 he said that for every one of those “few folks” who rioted, there were over a thousand protesters there that did not, which means he believes there was a crowd of over 2 million at the preceding rally. Although he had harsh words for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, he had none for Donald Trump.
Congressman Bucshon did state on Jan. 7 that Trump incited the crowd to insurrection, but apparently does not believe that insurrection is an impeachable offense. Donald Trump has accepted no responsibility for the attack on the Capitol, and the majority of Republicans in Congress express no desire to hold him accountable. If our nation is to be united, leaders must act with responsibility and accountability. They must tell the people the truth.
— Stephen Pfrank, West Terre Haute
Don’t forget about these Trump acts
I’d like to add to Walt Conner’s boasting about “The good things Trump did!” He left out some of the major accomplishments of his revered dictator.
Let’s begin with his tax cuts that only benefited the wealthy, who gave millions to his re-election campaign.
He withdrew from the Paris Climate Accord, rolled back the emission standards that protected our environment. He robbed money from our military to build a “white elephant” of a border wall, that did nothing.
He sold out our intel agency and colluded with Russia, made derogatory comments about John McCain, before and after he died. He used the Oval Office as his personal slush fund, and last, but not least, lied about the virus that has killed millions.
Walt and other “forever Trumpers” are pouting and rioting, trying to subvert the will of the majority of the American people, who rejected a power and fortune hungry dictator, and saved our democracy.
This election was not about giving power and control to one party. It was about giving it to we the people. Let’s not forget that, in the next election.
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
