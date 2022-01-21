Partners helped make Water|Ways a success
RiverSCAPE is deeply appreciative of the community’s support for the recent Water|Ways exhibit in West Terre Haute. From start to finish, the exhibit would not have been possible without the commitment and partnership of so many individuals and organizations.
Vigo County School Corp. provided use of the large conference room in their Administration Building. It was the perfect space, allowing both Water|Ways and the Pearls of the Wabash companion exhibit to be featured side-by side and still have room for associated activities throughout the six weeks. We were blessed with excellent communication and support from the superintendent’s office, extremely pleasant, organized and helpful reception and custodial staff, and enthusiastic response from many VCSC staff and teachers who visited the exhibit and shared their love of learning.
Thanks also to School Board president Jackie Lower and member Rosemarie Scott for dedicating their weekend and holiday hours so the exhibit could be open when the Administration Building was not staffed.
RiverSCAPE is indebted to so many others in the community — volunteers from National Road Bicycle Club and RiverSCAPE who helped set up and dismantle the exhibit, docents from the community and from Faith United Methodist Church in West Terre Haute who staffed the exhibit, Indiana State University’s Department of Earth and Environmental Systems for loaning the stream table, the many speakers who presented meaningful and interesting talks centering on the river, Vigo County Public Library’s collection of books for the exhibit space, and local museums who partnered with water-themed activities and discounted admission.
Several sponsors and professionals also contributed to the quality of the Water/Ways exhibit: 100+ Women Who Care — Vigo County, Wabash River Heritage Corridor Commission, Emily’s Walk on the Wabashiki, Rotary Terre Haute, and Beaty Construction, Inc., professional photographers Brendan Kearns and Nathan Iliff, Yellowwood Cottage for the craftsmanship of companion exhibit frames, AhnaJo Studio graphic design, the Sisters of Providence for tying in their Shell Chapel, Subway in West Terre Haute for space for directional signage, Big Picture Data Imaging, the West Vigo Times and Tribune-Star, and especially Jane Santucci: a Multimedia Agency for managing, developing and promoting the exhibit.
Finally, thanks to the Smithsonian Institute, Indiana Humanities and statewide sponsor Indiana American Water for making this opportunity possible.
These and countless others who supported and enjoyed Water|Ways in West Terre Haute made this a high-quality, informative, attractive and fun exhibit. We are so proud to represent this community in transforming the riverfront.
— Michael Shaw, president, RiverSCAPE
Terre Haute
