Be careful of phone scams
I got a call from someone saying I had won $2.5 million and a Rolls Royce car. He wanted me go get a “vanilla” Visa card for $500 to give to the man who would be delivering the car to my house. He also asked me to get a cashier check for $14,200 to pay 1% of the IRS tax on the money.
Not knowing what a vanilla card was, I went to Walgreens to find out and bought a $25 card. He also wanted me to take the phone with me. As it was not a cell phone he asked me to get my cell and he would call me and keep me on the phone. I told him no, I would get one and be back in 45 minutes.
He called back in 30 minutes. I lied and told him I did as asked. He wanted the 16 numbers on the front of the card and the three-digit security numbers on the back. I gave him the 16 numbers on the front, but I changed two of them and also 1 number in the three on back. I know from buying online that he had all that was needed to clear out the card if I gave him the right numbers.
He called from area codes in Wisconsin, Missouri, Florida and Jamaica. This was on Jan. 8. I told him everything I did, including there was only $25 on the card. On Jan. 11, he called four times. I figure while he calls me, he is leaving other people alone. Don’t answer any calls from area code 876. PCH doesn’t call anyone or ask for money.
I hope that this information will prevent any readers of our paper from losing their money.
— David Marter, Terre Haute
Healing message for divided country
I would like to commend Mike Lunsford for his article, “The Off Season: The ‘better angels of our nature.’”
Mr. Lunsford explained how the delivery and influences of Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address helped to heal and unify the country then torn by Civil War. The speech should now stand as an inspiration for reunification of the current divided country under a new administration.
— Jeff Sneddon, Granby, Colorado
Vaccinations were a smooth process
My wife and I (octogenarians) got our COVID-19 vaccination. Whoever set up the process we experienced needs to be congratulated on a highly efficient, effective and smooth program.
In addition, after about 12 hours neither of us noticed any reactions to the vaccination. It’s been “a piece of cake.”
Congrats and keep up the good work.
— Walt and Betsy Balcavage, Terre Haute
