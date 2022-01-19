Don’t stifle our teachers’ voices
Teaching is a calling, a calling that I have followed for 27 years teaching math in Vigo County high schools. Teachers care deeply for our students and want them to be successful in this ever changing, unpredictable world.
As the only active teacher in the Indiana General Assembly, I feel a special obligation to speak up for students, parents and teachers when legislation affecting Indiana schools is being debated. That’s why I am calling your attention now to an especially harmful bill currently being debated, House Bill 1134.
Simply put, the bill is censorship of our history and our culture. It seriously hinders the ability of teachers to address the challenges we all face every day.
Our lessons change, evolve and continually fluctuate based on the learning levels of our students in front of us. Kids come with different needs, backgrounds and problems, and some academic areas are harder to catch up on than others, and this is what teachers spend hours prepping, planning and then teaching to.
Now is not the time to try and censor an educator’s voice. History must be presented, both the comfortable and uncomfortable; conversations need to take place in order to teach students how to think, not what to think.
Teachers must be treated as the professionals we are, so let us teach your children. As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, it has become apparent that students are behind academically, socially and emotionally. Teachers need more resources and support than ever before. House Bill 1134 is simply doing the opposite.
Nationally and in Indiana there is an acute teacher shortage. Enrollment in teacher education programs is down, and now our legislature is trying to make the rules on how and what can be taught.
Trying to stifle a history teacher’s voice, ban books from the school library and letting students opt out of curriculum simply hurts our educational process and the students we teach. Our students, especially now, need all the help they can get. Let’s not let our state government adopt more bureaucratic rules and regulations.
— Tonya Pfaff, HD 43, Indiana state representative
Terre Haute
VCSC’s plan is based on bad data
VCSC and the School Board of Trustees used the 2020-2025 Strategic Plan to justify closing Meadows Elementary. The problem is, that Plan is dangerously out of date.
The Strategic Plan was written in 2019 and approved in February 2020. While a draft amended Strategic Plan is in the works, it still does not incorporate key changes to the Eastside of Terre Haute. The current plan was approved prior to COVID-19, prior to new development initiatives in Terre Haute including the convention center and the casino, and prior to the boom in new residential construction on the Eastside. The Strategic Plan is based entirely on a 2017 demographic study that simply does not apply any longer. The draft amended plan does not call for any updating of this study, upon which all of its recommendations hinge. Updating the demographic study and obtaining more localized data is important, because the east side of Terre Haute is thriving and growing.
In 2019-2021, the east side of Terre Haute, bounded by the east side school districts (Meadows, Devaney and Lost Creek), have consistently had the largest number of new residential construction permits in all of Terre Haute at 73.7% in 2019, 69.8% in 2020, and 75.8% in 2021, per city building permit data (City of Terre Haute data request). In 2020 and 2021, Meadows school district itself had 32.5% and 42.4%, respectively, of all new residential construction permits in Terre Haute. In addition, in my neighborhood, since adoption of the Strategic Plan, 10 new families have moved into existing homes, most with young children.
The amended plan espouses that VCSC needs to right-size the spending and budget. VCSC continues to talk about “right-sizing,” but has only offered closing schools as a way to “right-size.” What about redistricting to balance current and projected populations? Enrollment is a malleable number that VCSC has a lot of influence over: they set the elementary school boundary lines and they grant permits in and out of the district.
VCSC administration has shown data comparing VCSC to seven other similarly-sized districts. That data doesn’t tell the whole story. First, it appears they misrepresented the South Bend numbers in their favor: they reported 16 elementary schools, but there are actually 20 if you count the schools that are K-12. Second, they should normalize the schools with respect to the numbers of students in the districts to see how many elementary schools other places would have if they were the exact same size as us. Doing this for the 20 largest districts in the state shows that, unsurprisingly, we do not have the largest number. Four districts would have more than 16 elementary schools (South Bend, Elkhart, Monroe County, and Indy Public). Fort Wayne is very close, as well. VCSC is in the top quarter, but certainly does not have the most.
In terms of right-sizing financials, Dr. Haworth’s salary is notably $100K more than Carmel’s superintendent’s salary, after adjusting for cost of living. VCSC upper administration salaries are definitely near the top of the list, at greater than $120K. Instead of closing elementary schools, perhaps salaries should be adjusted.
No Strategic Plan is a static document. It is not a shield. It is a living document that needs to adapt as our community changes. The east side is experiencing an explosion of development. What will happen in 3-10 years when the consolidated schools cannot accommodate? Quit justifying bad decisions with no data or bad data. It’s insulting.
— Michelle Marincel Payne
Terre Haute
Can Vigo County do the right thing?
I would like to take this opportunity to join the other letter writers that have swiftly submitted letters to the editor praising the Vigo County School Board and our fiscally sound, budget-friendly school superintendent.
Vigo County taxpayers, we must work cooperatively in concert with the proposed property tax increase that will produce better high schools for our children. Now that I have your attention, does this mean that for the past 48 years we were providing sloth-like education in sloth-like infrastructure? Since that time census numbers have radically decreased in Vigo County. Some say it’s because there aren’t jobs. Some say it’s because the work force can’t pass drug tests. Whatever the cause, we have a real problem.
Why is it always the answer to just raise taxes? Have we even looked at the rate of inflation? Gas prices are soaring, food prices are soaring, and we are still in the middle of a pandemic with no end in sight. For those that are reading this it’s still OK for you after all the increases but for the majority in Vigo County it is not. The majority of Vigo County live on some kind of federal, state and or local aid. These are the people this proposed tax increase affects the most. I honestly don’t know if we can survive another tax hit. We’ve been taxed to the Nth degree. This tax hike if passed will have a fast, hard-hitting effect on our local economy. It will have a fast, hard-hitting, trickle-down effect that will cover every sector of this county.
I’m greatly tired of the old adage, the children are our future, because if we base this on our student body today they won’t be here. Our local history has taught us this. If you look at today’s economy against today’s census numbers, nothing from nothing equals nothing. The only company that seems to be hiring is our public safety company. They have jobs available for younger workers, so what does this tell us? It’s a rhetorical question so don’t scratch your head for too long.
Please, please taxpayers, think, think, think long and hard because this will affect us for the rest of our lives. Can we do the right thing? Do we have the courage to do what’s right? These are not rhetorical questions.
— Elaine Lee, Terre Haute
