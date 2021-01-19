Better days are ahead for ISU and Terre Haute
This week, Indiana State University celebrates the return of our students to campus for the spring semester. It is hard to believe that our state and community is in the 10th month of dealing with the tremendous impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic. ISU has remained open as we continue to fulfill our important mission of educating the state’s future leaders and building Indiana’s workforce pipeline.
Last year, COVID-19 forced ISU to quickly implement remote learning strategies as we moved our spring courses online. We were fortunate this fall to return to offering many courses and labs in-person while teaching others online, and our dedicated faculty demonstrated a “can do,” caring spirit from which our students benefitted greatly.
Despite the continued challenges of the pandemic, our innovative faculty are again prepared to work hard this semester to ensure that our students build the skills to compete in Indiana’s workforce. I am so grateful for our faculty and staff, who have not missed a beat in serving our students and maintaining the complex operations of a large university.
The Terre Haute community is so important to the university. ISU employees take pride in our community and continue to support our local businesses that employ our fellow citizens. There is a strong bond between ISU and the community. This bond has helped all of us weather the challenges of this terrible pandemic, and we continue to be in this together. Our commitment to community engagement is as strong as ever because Terre Haute’s success is ISU’s success.
With a vaccine now being distributed and with optimism that better days are ahead, ISU will continue to operate this semester with vigilance, adhering to the pragmatic public health practices that we know will help keep us as safe as possible. We are optimistic that this semester’s commencement will be conducted in-person in the newly renovated Hulman Center. And, we will continue to focus on the ISU value proposition of opportunity, quality, and affordability.
— Deborah J. Curtis, Ph.D., President, Indiana State University
Great support for basketball tourney
On behalf of the Vigo County School Corp. and the VCSC Wabash Valley Classic Tournament Committee, we would like to thank the sponsors that supported the tournament this year. Our committee was grateful to be able to offer Wabash Valley student-athletes and coaches the opportunity to compete in a year where so much uncertainty has altered their normal lives.
Thank you to Chad Overton and Servpro of Vigo County for financial support as well as for the daily sanitization of the gyms, locker rooms, restrooms and all spaces utilized at both Terre Haute South and Terre Haute North. In addition, a huge thank you goes out to Rob York and York Automotive of Brazil, Ryan Luce and Ryan Luce State Farm Insurance, Melvin L. Burks and Hamilton Center, John Henderson and Chick-Fil-A of Terre Haute, Tony Harper and Indiana Sports Network LLC, Joey O’Rourke and JKO Media Group LLC and Dave Crooks and DLC Media Inc.
As always, this tournament receives fantastic media coverage from all Wabash Valley media groups including WTHI, WTWO and the Tribune-Star.
The student-athletes truly appreciate the attention and coverage.
Thank you for all that you do each day to support the Wabash Valley schools and athletes.
Thank you to Terre Haute South athletic director Ed Jarvis, and principal Dr. Tammy Rowshandel and Terre Haute North athletic director Kris Painter, and principal Steve Joseph and their team of workers for running a smooth tournament in both gyms.
Once again, on behalf of the Wabash Valley Classic Tournament Committee, we thank all of those who supported our teams and tournament this year.
We want to congratulate Greencastle High School on the championship, and we look forward to another spectacular tournament in 2021.
— Stacy Mason, Director of Secondary Education, Vigo County School Corp.
VCSC Wabash Valley Classic Tournament Committee
Grim reminders of what we’ve endured
Like most Tribune-Star readers, I check the front-page COVID-19 Update for Vigo County each morning. However, the first “Love and Remembrance” sections (Jan.18) were quite a surprise ... 19 pages of obituaries which had been first published during the month of December, 2020.
I doubt any reader would have envisioned the very large number of deaths during that one month. Hopefully seeing page after page of December obituaries will encourage readers to be more aggressive about mask-wearing and social-distancing.
Thank you, Tribune-Star editors.
— Dorothy W. Jerse, Terre Haute
