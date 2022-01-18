Let’s keep Meadows open
We’ve heard the reasoning that current enrollment at Meadows Elementary is down, which is part of the justification for closing Meadows Elementary. At the VCSC Listening Session on Jan. 5, 2022, Dr. Haworth presented enrollment numbers for Meadows Elementary for the past four years:
2018-19 = 268; 2019-20 = 272; 2020-21 = 231; 2021-22 = 195.
The major decrease in enrollment occurred between the 2019-20 and the 2020-21 school year. We are all aware of what hit our community (locally and globally) during that time. Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, families throughout VCSC opted for other means of elementary schooling. What are enrollment numbers district-wide over the past four years? How can you use enrollment after the start of a global pandemic as justification? It’s nonsensical. What do the enrollment numbers look like at Meadows Elementary prior to 2018? Furthermore, rumors of closure since the reorganization/consolidation planning began have deterred new families in the district from enrolling at Meadows. I’ve personally spoken to some of these families.
VCSC continues to talk about “right-sizing,” but have only offered closing schools as a way to “right-size.” What about redistricting to balance current and projected populations instead of closing schools? This seems like a great way to “right-size” so that under-utilized schools could alleviate the overcrowding in other schools and help balance capacities.
We’ve heard of over-crowded schools conducting classes on stages in auditoriums due to lack of classroom space, or having to combine classes (so, increased density) for specials or encore classes (e.g. art, music, gym, library, etc.), or having shorter lunch times to get everyone through the cafeteria. This is unacceptable. Enrollment is a fluid and malleable number that the administration has a lot of influence over. They set the elementary school boundary lines. They grant permits in and out of the district. Redistricting would be an incredibly beneficial approach to help balance capacities among schools, reduce overcrowding and utilize the resources and buildings that already exist for the purpose of elementary education.
I reviewed the Fanning Howey Facilities Assessment and the McKibben Demographic Study. In the Fanning Howey Facilities Assessment, Meadows Elementary School is projected to have the fourth largest increase in enrollment (of 18 original elementary schools) at a projected increase of 2.9% from 2019-2027. This assessment shows that Meadows is 1 of only 5 of the original 18 elementary schools with a projected positive enrollment trend from 2019-2027.
In Table 5 of the McKibben Demographic Study, Meadows Elementary School is also projected to have the fourth largest increase in enrollment (of 18 original elementary schools) at a projected increase of 2.4% from 2020-2030. Meadows was 1 of 7 of the original 18 elementary schools with a projected increase in enrollment from 2020-2030, of which 3 had a greater projected increase than Meadows, and 3 had a smaller projected increase than Meadows. Three of the four schools that would absorb Meadows students are also projected to have increased enrollments. So, we are closing a school with a projected increase in enrollment to send students to other schools that also have projected increases in enrollment.
How is this not going to lead to overcrowding?
Furthermore, looking at a shorter time frame from 2020-2025, so in the immediate future, Davis Park and Meadows have the highest projected increases in enrollment (the highest 2 among all 18 original schools) with an 18% projected enrollment increase at Davis Park and a 10.2% projected enrollment increase at Meadows.
If you’re not already convinced, we are still navigating our way through a global pandemic with case numbers skyrocketing as we speak. How is increasing densities in schools a good choice to make when COVID is still a major factor in the health of our community?
— Jennifer Mueller, Terre Haute
Do we really need school renovations?
Would the paper please address why the high schools need to be completely renovated in the first place?
I have asked several people what the schools need beyond a new roof, HVAC and some good maintenance upkeep, but nobody seems to know. Is the design and maintenance so bad that we end up better off doing new construction? Are we getting much nicer facilities? Both our superintendent and the paper have seemed to have taken an impartial stance, but it’s time for someone to educate themselves and then make the case to the public.
Looking forward to hearing it.
— Kevin Womack, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.