Concern for future U.S. generations
What a display of idiocy. The very person that should represent the highest principles of our governing system encouraging violent interference with our democratic process. This has been a long-term effort by the president and his supporters to discredit our voting and the will of the country to maintain control of government.
Now that the fiasco has fizzled all those staunch supporters will be engaging in “duck and cover” to reduce their involvement and pleading to ignore their past and continue to vote them into a position that they can join a future effort to destroy our democracy.
I can only speak for myself as an elderly citizen. I believe what occurred was treasonous and no less a coup attempt than a constitutional override by a Congress bent on usurping the democratic government. For myself I have vowed to never vote for a Republican in any federal election race. I have seen the total lack of cooperation and equity in their high-handed exercise of power and their total lack of empathy and compassion for America. I have nothing but concern for future generations who must deal with extremists and opportunists that have little interest in Americans.
Personally I think that our government will casually implode and the weight of corruption and self-gratification will be the cause. Appeasing all the big campaign donors and ensuring their agenda progresses will overcome all the genuine need of the country and it will fail like Rome.
My most fervent hope is I’m totally wrong and future Congress and presidents seriously devote themselves to improving life for all Americans but my heart and brain question that possibility.
God bless America.
— Ernest Garwood
Paris, Ill.
Will I take the COVID vaccine?
For nearly a year I have worn a mask for protection against Covid-19. I have avoided crowds, limited family gatherings, dried out my hands with continual washing and use of sanitizer, worried about grandkids at their jobs, and endured a host of other inconveniences.
School children are falling behind academically, friends are in hospitals and nursing homes with no visitors allowed, local businesses are suffering, and churches are struggling to meet spiritual needs online.
I have been inoculated against smallpox, diphtheria, tetanus, polio, measles, and pneumonia. Will I take the vaccine when available to me?
What? Why would you even ask?
You better believe I will.
— Madonna Nally, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.