Consequences a must from Capitol siege
President Lincoln was a great President. He preserved the United States. In trying to heal the wounds of the war, he made a mistake in thinking leniency was appropriate for the Confederate leaders. I understand leniency for the Confederate foot soldiers, but the leaders committed treason, and by failing to hang them, we live with that decision today.
Those leaders went home and established the KKK and passed Jim Crow laws. Their descendants stood in school house doors to stop children from going in, and took turns lynching black men, women and children. We are still dealing with President Lincoln’s mistake — the failure to make examples of and hold accountable the treasonous men responsible for thousands of deaths.
Now we are told that we should move on from the events of recent days. Start the healing, come together, move on — in other words, repeat Lincoln’s mistake. We are here, having barely escaped a coup, because no one in the Republican Party had the guts to stand up to Trump — he suffered no consequences for his lies, his bribery, his extortion, nepotism ,witness tampering, obstruction of justice or his disregard for normal decent human behavior.
The Democrats tried to hold him accountable by impeaching him, but most Republicans said no. That day, Trump, like a child who knows there are no consequences, learned that he can do anything, push all limits, including the violent overthrow of our democratic government.
The congressmen and senators who joined Trump’s attempted coup also need to be held accountable and face the consequences for their actions.
Over 120 representatives tried to stop Congress from accepting the Electoral College results which were submitted by 50 governors and secretaries of state. (The same pack joined in the Texas lawsuit which petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn millions of legal votes and declare Trump the winner.)
Whether the acts of these officials were crimes is a matter that should be investigated, but technically legal or not, they must face consequences. At a minimum, these seditionists should resign, and if they fail to voluntarily leave, should be expelled from the House and Senate.
Healing can’t happen until the poison of Trump is gone and his elected supporters are expelled. Coming together can’t happen as long as voters can’t accept or even recognize a fair election. Losers bow out and winners get to rule, but the winners, unlike dictators, allow the losers to try again in the next election.
— John Macke, Marshall, Ill.
