Impressed by VCSC process
As a former teacher and administrator in the Vigo County School Corp., I was impressed with the number of meetings that were held throughout our county to inform the community of the needs of our buildings and the improvements that need to be addressed. Community members asked questions after presentations were made and their concerns were answered by Superintendent Haworth and other members of the administrative team that were present. Our community depends on quality schools for all levels as do our colleges and businesses in our area.
Our Vigo County School Board needs to be commended for developing a comprehensive facility plan to maintain the buildings so all students in the corporation are attending buildings that provide our students a quality education.
The infrastructure and the chillers in our high schools need immediate attention. Newer temperature controls are also needed. Since the pools are no longer being utilized, this area may be developed for additional student programming. Our instructional areas needs to be addressed to provide for collaborative learning as well as the addition of more updated technology in these classrooms. Many of the classrooms need to be larger at the high school level.
Our elementary and middle school buildings will have facility issues addressed as they arise to maintain the exceptional quality of the buildings for student educational needs.
— Sharon Pitts, Terre Haute
Appreciation for Rotary donation
On behalf of Art Spaces, I would like to thank the Terre Haute Rotary Club for their recent contribution for Turn to the River. This arts-focused project will offer designed and accessible public spaces that serve and welcome everyone, while also helping the city reconnect to the Wabash River.
Through this gift the Terre Haute Rotary Club is helping to make possible completion and public celebration of the current phase, as well as contributing to the design development of the next phase of the project. We appreciate this support from our business community and are grateful to the Terre Haute Rotary Club for this and their previous support which has included A Song for Indiana, a sculpture by Teresa Clark in Fairbanks Park; and maintenance support for the site of Max Ehrmann at the Crossroads by Bill Wolfe.
Arts and business make terrific partners and strong communities.
— Mary Kramer. Executive Director, Art Spaces Inc.
