Thanks from Clothe-A-Child
I just wanted to take a moment to thank the incredible people we have here in the Wabash Valley.
During this pandemic, the Noon Optimist Club of Terre Haute decided to have their Annual “Clothe-A-Child” Auction entirely online. Despite these difficult times, dozens of local merchants donated items. Almost 500 people bid on these items and enabled us to have a successful auction.
As a result, we were able to clothe 992 children.
The Clothes Closet, run by the League of Terre Haute, was an incredible partner as were the Vigo County School Corp. administrators, teachers and staff who facilitated the distribution of clothes to the children in each school.
Many thanks to everyone for your dedicated efforts in making the 86th Annual “Clothe-A-Child” Drive a success.
— Chuck Ferguson, Chairman, Clothe-A-Child 2020, Terre Haute
