School facilities a major priority
I am very pleased that the Vigo County Board of School Trustees is making our facilities a priority for our students. All three high schools are in need of major construction projects, not only for improved building infrastructure but also to meet the important educational needs for our students.
As a few examples, during recent thunderstorms, our roof drains have failed and caused rooms in our science departments to flood during the day. Also, a water line failed at Terre Haute North Vigo and caused 28 rooms to flood. Chillers at all three high schools need replaced at very high costs. Many of the academic classrooms are way too small, well below industry standards, and not appropriate for today’s instructional programs. Newer temperature control systems are needed. Pools are no longer being used and need to be renovated into spaces that accommodate innovative student programming. Plumbing issues are obvious problems for staff and students. Larger and more flexible classroom spaces are needed for student collaboration and better learning.
I also appreciate the focus on our elementary and middle school facilities. Having a comprehensive plan to keep all of our buildings in excellent shape is important.
I want to commend the School Board and VCSC staff for hosting so many community meetings throughout the Wabash Valley in the past two years about the need to improve facilities. The district has been extremely transparent and helpful to parents and community members in problem solving ways to address the magnitude of the high school buildings.
We know that our local workforce and area colleges are depending on our schools to produce students who can engage and work successfully in our community. Having schools that are thoughtfully designed for the future would provide our students with the college and career opportunities they need and help us build a healthy and more vibrant community.
— Tammy Pearson, West Terre Haute
‘Clothe-A-Child’ a great success
I just wanted to take a moment to thank the incredible people we have here in the Wabash Valley.
As this pandemic continued, the Noon Optimist Club of Terre Haute decided to have their Annual “Clothe-A-Child” Auction entirely online again. Almost 500 people signed up and participated this year and enabled us to have a successful auction. And dozens of local merchants donated items for the auction. Plus, many people submitted donations.
The Clothes Closet, run by the League of Terre Haute, was an incredible partner again and allowed us to clothe about 750 children this year. Also, the Vigo County School Corp. administrators, teachers and staff that facilitated the distribution of clothes to the children in each school.
Thanks again to everyone for your dedicated efforts in making the 87th Annual “Clothe-A-Child” Drive a success.
— Don Wilson, Clothe-A-Child, Chairman
