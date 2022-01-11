Nothing ‘neutral’ about the Nazis
We write as the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center to express great concern about Senate Bill 167 as filed in the Indiana legislature in the 2022 session.
We are alarmed and shocked at the language in the legislation, which would prohibit the teaching that Nazi ideology and the Nazi party (and other forms of political hate groups) are wrong, bad, or negative, and require that this subject matter be taught in an “impartial” manner.
We believe this is similar to an effort in Texas, which sought to require that teachers provide in their teaching, “the other side” of the Holocaust. There is no other side. Nazi ideology, the Nazi party, and hateful propaganda led to the Holocaust, with the murder of more than six million Jewish people, and millions of others in concentration camps, and by the Einsatzgruppen death squads which swept across Eastern Europe.
These are truths. These are facts. They must be taught as they happened. We welcome and will continue to seek out opportunities to educate legislators, as well as other elected officials, and members of the public, to educate, and to ensure that this education is protected.
We teach not only the past, but we teach to prevent crimes against humanity in our modern time. Education and teaching are at the core of our mission.
We as a state cannot afford to lower our guard. We must be vigilant and proactive.
More than anyone, as Holocaust museums, synagogues, and places of worship, we all come face to face with hate groups. Throughout the years, we have received threats to our safety and security. Founder and Holocaust survivor Eva Kor rebuilt the museum when it was destroyed by an anti-Semitic terrorist firebombing.
As recently as the last few weeks, we have been the target of anti-Semitic hate fliers, as were a Jewish business and a synagogue in Terre Haute.
We are not alone. And we are used to it.
Moreover, movements are increasing in Indiana and across the country. Synagogues, museums, Muslim and Sikh places of worship, and other minority places of worship, homes, and businesses, are also targets on a regular basis.
None of this can and should be taught in a neutral way. We implore our friends in the legislature to listen to us. Reject Senate Bill 167. Join us in bringing people together as Eva Kor, our founder, inspired all of us to do, instead of adopting legislation that would compel teaching of the horrors of the Holocaust in an “impartial” way. Join us to build bridges, instead of promoting legislation that will surely divide, and stifle, the teaching the truths of the Holocaust.
Representing CANDLES Board of Directors and Staff:
— Troy Fears, Executive Director
CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center
Terre Haute
Stop the blaming, start cooperating
I read an article in the paper recently about how Vigo County elected officials did not know that they had to apply to continue to receive funds for Covid contact tracing and other pandemic needs.
County Commissioner Switzer did not know this needed to be done. This is a very stressful time and no one has been through anything like this in their lifetime. Switzer stated that it was maybe the health department’s place to do that.
I think instead of blaming Joni Wise (of the health department) he should claim responsibility for the error. The funds are coming to the county to be distributed in the manner deemed needed to protect the citizens of Vigo County. Let’s stop blaming and work together for the good of everyone.
— Dorothy Evans, Terre Haute
Five stages of making change
Below are five stages of behavioral change for you to consider, especially if you have one or more particular behaviors or habits that you want to change during 2022:
(1) Begin Cognitive Restructuring (Changing Your Thinking) And Acquiring Information About The New Behavior You Want To Adapt, Weighing The Pros And The Cons Of Changing.
(2) Practice The New Behavior And Begin To Experience Emotive Restructuring (A Change In Your Feelings) As Empowerment Becomes A Reality.
(3) Remain Determined To Change Your Behavior As You Cope With Both Cognitive And Emotive Dissonance (The Main Destroyers Of Successful Behavioral Change). Dissonance Refers To An Uncomfortable Way of Thinking And Feeling Which Often Occurs When We Try To Change A Habit. Our Thoughts And Our Feelings Do Not Match Up. We Want To Revert To Our Familiar Comfort Zone.
(4) Begin To Become Comfortable With Your New Behavior As Both Cognitive And Emotive Dissonance Begin To Dissipate (Because The Pros Of Changing Now Begin To Outweigh The Cons).
(5) By Not Giving Up On Your New Behavioral Change, You Come To Realize That You Have Replaced the Old Behavior With A New Behavior. Now Your New Way Of Thinking, Feeling, And Behaving Lead To Better Consequences.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
