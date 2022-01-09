Hoping that our board votes no on Meadows
Meadows Elementary is a special place. It was wonderful seeing so many people in attendance at the VCSC listening session Wednesday, Jan. 5. My name is Matt Moulton. I am an assistant professor in the Department of Teaching and Learning at ISU but I attended the listening session as Jack’s dad. Jack is in third grade at Meadows. He was in Mrs. Julie Sutliff’s first-grade class, Mr. Nick Chambers’ second-grade class, and is currently in Ms. Izzy Pinkston’s class. He also benefits from Read Live with Mrs. Deal, Mrs. Haley, and Mrs. Kershaw; absorbs every bit of information presented to him by Mrs. Nichols, and reveres Principal Mrs. Cook.
My research as a professor is qualitative in nature and seeks to dig deep into individual contexts. I attempt to couple data from larger sources with stories and realities of the individuals who walk the halls. Most often that is focused on middle schools, equity, and poverty. I acknowledge that I have a biased position in this case, but here are some observations I have made in this fascinating case study that is Meadows Elementary.
The district is pushing to invest in high schools, while divesting in elementary schools. Community meetings were held to gauge feelings on the high school options when no options were given other than “we are closing elementary schools.” The transparency with high school decisions and lack of clarity with elementary school closures is troubling. No official meeting minutes were taken and public citizen committee members were told by district employees not to share personal notes from the meetings.
I watched Superintendent Haworth’s presentation in the Dec. 27 school board meeting. Amongst the information shared, one thing stuck out to me: community polls and meetings showed that citizens did not want a mega-school, or even a consolidation into any fewer than three schools. With further constriction of elementary schools, isn’t that what is happening? By increasing enrollment in buildings that already have more than they can handle, wouldn’t it make more sense to bring more people to Meadows?
Some key points to consider:
— School closures or consolidation efforts disproportionately impact schools with high percentages of economically disadvantaged families and neighborhoods. Dividing up students amongst Lost Creek, DeVaney, Ben Franklin and Davis Park will further concentrate poverty in some schools.
— Dividing students amongst four schools impacts social emotional learning in multiple ways. Friend groups will be disrupted. Learning is a social activity and when that social network is changed, it impacts learning … Every parent in the district has the past two pandemic years as evidence.
— Also related to social emotional learning, positive relationships with caring adults are not instantly formed. They take time to develop and nurture. Students being split among four schools and teachers being divided amongst all schools (or wherever you can fit them) stunts those relationships.
I have been reminded on multiple occasions that this is a decision being made about money. That we can’t get caught up in the emotional stories and heartfelt tales. But that is what elementary schools are. They are emotional places. They are filled with power and possibility that needs time to come to a boil. When we ignore the humanity in and of a school, choosing the numbers over the qualitative data and relationships, we send a message that if it comes down to humanity or money, the latter wins.
That said, I hope that the school board will vote no on closing Meadows Elementary.
— Matthew Moulton, Terre Haute
Busing issues prompt concern
At the Meadows listening session on Jan. 5, Dr. Hayworth remarked that all students could fit in the three buses currently operating out of Meadows, and he made some general assumptions about distance and cost per mile. However, these numbers do not account for other transportation issues that would need to be addressed.
• Taxpayers deserve to know the financial costs of busing. These costs need to include costs of recent deferred bus maintenance, costs of longer busing distances, costs of new hazard busing which means busing within the 1 mile walking radius because it’s not safe to walk, increase in driver pay to overcome the shortage, and costs to improve unsafe transportation conditions at schools including DeVaney and Davis Park where people have been struck.
• Citizens deserve to know the logic behind the current and proposed district maps with absurd busing routes. Ultimately, these need to be balanced and redrawn.
• Families deserve to know the plan for increasing reliance on busing during a driver shortage resulting in delays of up to 30 minutes. For Jan. 6, the entire district was put on a two-hour delay because of the shortages.
Three buses operate out of Meadows, but there are four relocation schools. It is not enough for Dr. Hayworth to say that there are enough seats on three buses, at capacity, to carry the Meadows students. How will the logistics of a new transportation plan work? What are the actual costs of these changes?
For the past four days, we’ve received notifications that students should dress warmly for bus delays. Some drivers have retired, are out sick, or have found higher paying jobs because driving a bus does not pay enough, even though busing is critical to the district’s proposed plan to close accessible, neighborhood schools, and create large ones to which students must be bused long distances.
Heritage Trail Apartments are 1.4 mi from Meadows and 3 miles from Lost Creek — yet they’re in the Lost Creek school district. The lovely neighborhood east of the ISU stadium is within a mile from Meadows but is 4.4 miles from Lost Creek — it’s also in the Lost Creek school district. The cold children could have stayed warm walking to school. The district could have saved the costs and alleviated shortages.
Going back some years, the Gifted and Talented program was offered at Meadows. When the GT program moved from Sugar Grove almost four years ago, Meadows requested the program be brought back to Meadows. Instead, students in the GT program were moved to Lost Creek. Loss of instructional time is significant: Meadows families report 30 minutes of lost time for the afternoon bus ride, every single day. Some students travel further distances and lose more instructional time. It is nonsensical to keep busing our kids ever longer distances.
At some schools like Dixie Bee, VCSC participates in hazard busing. They bus everyone, even those close enough to walk. If my kids go to DeVaney, we’re barely within the 1 mile radius, but I don’t know how they’ll get to school. There are no sidewalks south of Poplar on Brown, and at dismissal, walkers walk west along College to a crossing at 25th. This is the opposite direction for many Meadows walkers. What safety infrastructure will be added for the increased students in the 1 mile radius? Will hazard busing be found as the solution? Transportation safety needs to be addressed and its costs included in VCSC’s analysis along with any hazard busing costs.
A 2014 study published in the journal Transportation found that school districts and families saved taxpayer dollars by investing in walking and biking infrastructure near schools. By doing so, schools across the country are reducing hazard busing and may save, on average, close to $100 per student per year. These are permanent savings. At Meadows, the infrastructure investments have already been made. To save money and alleviate transportation bottlenecks, VCSC should leverage accessible, neighborhood schools, redraw boundaries that make sense, and work with the city to invest in community-centered infrastructure, like Meadows, because it will last lifetimes and yield positive economic, health and other outcomes. Taxpayers be wary: investments in busing will always be a blackhole in the budget.
— Michelle Marincel Payne, Terre Haute
