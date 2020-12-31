Impressed by food distribution
To staff of the Tribune-Star:
My son, Tyler, and I had the first-time pleasure of delivering Christmas baskets for the annual Tribune-Star program on Christmas Eve morning.
We were so impressed by the work that went into the preparation for this project and the efficiency that was evident that morning. We drove into the lot, popped the trunk and members of the Rotary, the National Guard, and Terre Haute North students loaded huge boxes of food and milk and with addresses in hand, and we were off.
For all the volunteers who made this project possible, we wanted you to know the appreciation and gratitude we saw face to face, young and old, that morning.
A wonderful program for the community. See you next year.
— Dr. Jim Turner, Tyler Turner, Terre Haute
Too busy whining
Really? We should be surprised vaccine availability is far slower than promised by POTUS and his pet Hoosier? Nearly a year into this pandemic we still don’t have rapid, reliable testing.
Had our federal government been this incompetent in the 1940s, we’d be speaking German.
But we can’t blame Mr. Trump. He’s been busy whining, redecorating Mar-a-lago, whining, golfing.
Hey, El Gordo, don’t let the door ...
— Ed Pabst, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.