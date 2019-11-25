Hospice care a great resource
There comes a time in many of our lives when we either take or are given the responsibility of caring for a seriously or terminally ill family member. It is a hard job and unfortunately can be made harder by our confusing and fragmented health care system.
Fortunately, there’s an incredible resource in our community that provides comfort, dignity and respect to those coping with a serious or life-limiting illness and their families. It’s ViaQuest Hospice. November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and we’re reaching out to help our community understand the care options that are available to them and their loves ones.
Hospice is unique in that it offers an interdisciplinary team approach to treatment that includes expert medical care, comprehensive pain management and emotional and spiritual care. Caring for the whole person allows the team to address each patient’s unique needs and challenges.
In addition to caring for patients, hospice offers services for families and loved ones that provide emotional support and advice to help family members become confident caregivers and adjust to the future with grief support for up to a year.
The best time to learn about hospice care — and to make plans for the kind of care you or a loved one would want — is before you are faced with a medical crisis. One of the most frequent comments we hear from families is, “Why did we wait so long before calling hospice?”
If you or a loved one is facing a serious or life-limiting illness, the time to find out more about hospice care is right now. ViaQuest is here to help.
— Cindy Curry, BSN, RN, Vice President of ViaQuest Hospice
Impeachment comparisons
Concerning Michael Bennett’s letter of Nov. 19, I need Mr. Bennett to refresh my memory. When was it that President Trump was charged with rape? With sexual harassment? Convicted for lying to a grand jury?
As for impeachment, the Democrats already have ruled that the conduct Mr. Bennett alleges to President Trump is OK in the 1998 Clinton case he mentions. What is it they say about doing the same thing over and expecting different results? Oh, I forgot for a moment, that was a Democrat and anything a Democrat does is OK. Same rules do not apply to Republicans, anything they are presumed to think even is an impeachable crime.
A Democrat vice president threatening to withhold $1 billion of U.S. taxpayer funds if a foreign government didn’t fire their prosecutor is OK. A Democrat president trying to keep Benjamin Netanyahu from being elected prime minister of Israel is OK, but a Republican president asking a foreign leader to investigate corruption is impeachable. That’s a a Democrat and “Fake News” rule.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
