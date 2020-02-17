Was sheriff’s hire the best decision?
Is the decision by Sheriff John Plasse to hire his personal friend, Norm Loudermilk, as head of the Vigo County Juvenile Justice Center really the best decision?
A recent article in the Tribune-Star describes an incident which occurred weeks ago for which Mr. Loudermilk was disciplined. This is not the first incident which has been reported regarding Mr. Loudermilk’s actions or decisions as a public safety employee. I expect the sheriff to be able to justify why he considers Mr. Loudermilk the best candidate, and answer the following specific questions which were also posed to the County Council at their February meeting.
• It is my understanding that the previous director did not submit his written letter of resignation until Jan. 6, 2020. But the posting period was from Dec. 20, 2019, to Jan. 2, 2020. Many of these days were weekends or holidays. Is this the standard practice? Was the position supposed to be posted for a certain number of working days? If so, how many?
• What was HR’s involvement in the hiring? Was a background check conducted? Who conducted it and how was it done? How was the decision made? Knowing that Mr. Loudermilk and Sheriff Plasse are personal friends, would this be a reason for Sheriff Plasse to recuse himself in the hiring decision? What processes does the county have in place to ensure that cronyism and nepotism are minimized in the hiring process?
• What specific insurance coverage(s) protect the council and the county taxpayers from potential lawsuits filed if any incidents occur in the Vigo County Juvenile Justice Center?
— Andre Kummerow, Terre Haute
Little attention from elected reps
I was invited to the Indiana Statehouse to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 21st Century Scholars program. Being an alumnus to the program, it was extremely important to me to show my gratitude to those that continue to support the program.
During my time at the Statehouse I was appalled by the number of senators and House representatives that were not enthused, interested, or even really there. More than half of the politicians that we voted in were on their cell phones the entirety of my time in both chambers.
I understand that some may have had more pressing matters, but ultimately we were in each chamber not more than 10 minutes each. The state House and Senate were both inconsiderate to Commissioner Lubbers and the 21st Century Scholar alumni that took time out of their day to join in on the celebrations.
We have been complaining about why nothing has been getting done in Indiana politics. Maybe we should ban the technology from the floor of the Statehouse so they will actually get their job done.
— Max Ketcham III, Indianapolis
Boilers will prevail
Despite the fact that Purdue has lost their last two basketball games on the hardwood, I know that we will win in Madison, Wisconsin, and defeat the Badgers tonight. Coach Painter will direct his men on the road to a big victory.
As a student of the game for nearly 70 years, I would tell Coach Painter: “A good defense is a good offense.” In addition, I want to tell all Purdue fans to stay the course, and never, ever give up. If I can borrow a few words from Frank Sinatra, “I will state my case of which I am certain.”
“Boiler Up” and we will make our shots.
— Michael “Mickey” Kor, Purdue University, Class of 1952, Pharmacy
Terre Haute
