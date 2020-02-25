Vote to restore our democracy
What links such diverse policies as school choice and declining of teacher pay, false news and the demise of truth, the collapse of newspapers, the growth of poverty and homelessness, the collapse of rule of law, unregulated gun rights, the influence of money in our electoral process, deteriorating infrastructure, for profit prisons, unending foreign wars, the climate crisis, foreign influence in our elections, the growth of white nationalism, and the erosion of women’s rights?
All have the blessings of our ruling oligarchs, the ultra-rich. Our oligarchic 1% is bent on extracting monopolistic profits from the rest of society at any cost. The international capitalist system puts them in a position to control nations and exploit any remaining resources for their own profit.
This profiteering has leveled forests around the planet including the Amazon, turned our rivers into sewers of toxic chemicals, acidified the oceans, destroying reefs, their blind pursuit of profits has led to the destruction of Arctic and Antarctic ecosystems leading to global warming and the destruction of glaciers which provide the water supply of millions of people in Pakistan, India and China.
They are responsible for the mega-storms and the fire storms sweeping Australia and California. Nations and peoples and entire classes are disposable as a result of rising oceans.This situation seemed likely to spark reforms, regulations, and limits on capitalist exploitation. Therefore, we require a dose of ignorance, confusion, and the whiplash of constant shock. Thus, we witness concentration of control of the media, with many outlets being turned into propaganda outlets for false news and cable channels, limiting discussion to a few overtly partisan topics. Thus, local newspapers have been purchased and run into the ground, through the wholesale downsizing of news staffs. It is why social media has become so divisive.
We also see continued attacks on the public schools. It is not that the schools were failing, they were simply too effective at creating cohesion and fostering democratic norms. The strategy of the 1% and their acolytes for maintaining their impunity, is to foster division in civil society. The divisions being fostered are Muslim versus Hindu in India, Muslim sects pitted against each other in the Middle East, while every difference, white vs. brown, LBGTQ vs. straight, male vs. female, liberal vs. conservative, working class vs. immigrant, and religious vs. secular are encouraged to battle in the U.S.
The goal of the oligarchs is also to foster conflict within and between nations. Conflicts can fan our fears; and prevent us from uniting to solve our problems. Wars are also extremely profitable because they siphon resources from civil society and channel them into war consumption, a form of socialism for the rich.
The result of the unending war is deteriorating infrastructure, (a path toward privatization and profits) and growing poverty which is also seen as opportunity for profit in the form of privatized prisons, payday loans, and housing repossession.
This program of civil division is fostered by the fanning of fear and racism in order to justify unlimited access to firearms, which they expect can be turned on civil society in a pinch.
A goal of our elites is to unravel the democratic process. Long-standing efforts to appoint conservative judges has enabled our wealthy to totally subvert our already compromised, electoral process by allowing unlimited money in elections. Money has corrupted our officials and our legislation.
In pursuit of democracy’s destruction, we have seen the repeal of the Voting Rights Act, restricted access to the voting booth, selective efforts to cull the voting rolls and to gerrymander districts.
We have also seen the invitation for foreign entities to corrupt the electoral process and the dereliction of constitutional duties by the presidency and the Senate. You can be sure that this does not happen as a result of chance, but because it is on the policy agenda of elites. The democratic laws from the era of progressive reform and regulation government and our court system have been too effective in thwarting the will of corporations and oligarchs.
So, our corrupted leaders are making bold efforts to dismantle rule of law, and to create a bifurcated legal system where justice is only meted out to the poor and middle classes; but does not apply to corporations, or the wealthy. It is also why the administration is dismantling regulatory agencies like the EPA, the consumer protection agency and to corrupt the justice department. Vote to reign in the robber barons and take back our democracy.
— Robert Dodson, Centerpoint
Caught in middle of polarization
In latter day corporate capitalism, societies polarize between (a) those who work for a living and (b) those who own and/or manage their corporate workplace. Clearly, President Trump’s administration takes care of the latter and Sen. Sanders’ socialist campaign is attempting to consolidate the former.
That leaves a lot of people middling between the hams of propaganda and the shoulders of responsibility. Especially those taking heads on TV. (See Chris Hedges’ Pulitzer Prize publications “Empires of Illusion” and “Death of the Liberal Class”.)
Recent case in point: Mika and Joe’s adultery in the morning “news” program reported today (Feb. 12, 2020) that after “winning” the Iowa primary, Mayor Peter Buttigieg nearly edged out Sen. Sanders’ winning of the New Hampshire primary. Then opined further with a panel of middle-aged cheering Mayor Pete’s youth and new generation were needed to stop … not Trump, but Sanders.
Fact Check: The overwhelming (to them) youth vote has been gathered by the Sanders campaign. The overweening surge of the Buttigieg campaign and the corporate networks concurrent manure management is mainly the last gasps of centrist boomers’ bourgeois bigotry.
— Thomas G. Morgan, Montezuma
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.