Trump subverts the Constitution
I’ve always said that a sure way to get to a Republican like letter-writer Walt Conner is to confront them with the truth. I usually try to maintain some level of civility in my articles to the Tribune-Star opinion section, but when I’m attacked, as I was on Jan. 25, by Walt Conner, the gloves come off.
Walt is a prime example of a fascist, and along with his fascist dictator/idol, Trump, pose the greatest threat to our democracy/republic, and our American values, and the rule of law, that has served us well for over 200 years.
Trump has appointed himself a king, a monarch, and we the people are to be subservient to him, as the Republican Congress is doing. Hitler was a fascist dictator who wanted to rule the world; Trump is a fascist dictator who wants to rule America.
Once again let me give you the “definition,” or label, that history has given to fascism/fascists. Those who choose dictatorship over democracy firmly believe that one sector of a country should have the bulk of wealth, property and absolute rule over the people. You won’t find that in Mr. Webster’s dictionary, but that’s the proverbial “bottom line.”
With the help of his GOP puppets, Trump has subverted the Constitution, the rule of law, and expanded his presidential powers. Let us not forget his proclamation on TV that “He’s the president, and can do anything he wants”! What he’s saying is, he’s the supreme ruler.
Another fascist Republican, Jeff Aitken, recently stated in the Tribune-Star that if Trump is re-elected, the liberals will start a civil war. This is a prime example of the GOP selective memory. The GOP waged an uncivil war on Obama for eight years.
Moscow Mitch, who’s given the Russians a “base” right in Kentucky, was so enraged at Obama being the president, he went on national TV, and declared his and the GOP’s no. 1 goal was “to make Obama a one-term president.”
I don’t want to get into a civil war or any war, but I’m going to honor the oath I took when joining the military, “To protect and defend America from all enemies foreign and domestic.”
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
Students need their questions answered
Ignorance is not bliss. Faulty or incomplete sex-ed programs lead to many more problems than they solve. It has been reported that abstinence only programs (such as CPC) led to “no significant changes in participants’ initiation of intercourse, frequency of intercourse, or number of sexual partners,” (National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy).
By their own admission, the CPC movement’s main function is maintenance of “collective evangelical antiabortion identity.”
Our students, from kindergarten to high school, need to be fully informed, they need medically accurate information that is age appropriate. Of course, parents who are willing and able should be approachable, but that’s not always the case. Be sure to know that talking to your kids about sex is not dangerous. Answer their questions. Don’t do guilt.
Don’t forget that homosexual sex is also 100% effective in preventing pregnancy.
— Sylvia Oster, Terre Haute
