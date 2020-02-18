Trump’s benefit list is very long
In a recent letter to the editor, Walt Conner asked if Donald Trump was doing anything for his own personal benefit as president. His impeachment dealt with one political benefit. Financially an exact figure is impossible to calculate as the President has refused to release his tax returns and his administration stonewalls requests for information. His tax cut bill probably saves him at least 10 to 20 million dollars a year, but his benefits could be much higher.
We do know that he has spent one-third of his time as president at his properties at taxpayer expense. There have been over 640 visits to his properties from at least 250 administration officials, over 90 members of Congress have made over 190 visits, and over 45 state officials, including 20 Republican governors, have logged over 60 visits. Special interests receive access to high-level administration officials at his properties.
Vice President Mike Pence’s political action committee has spent almost a quarter of a million dollars at Trump properties, plus Pence stayed at the Trump golf resort in Ireland while on a state visit, hours away from his official meetings in Dublin. Foreign governments and associated organizations have hosted at least a dozen events attended by at least 19 administration officials. President Trump has promoted his properties over 170 times during official communications while his staff has added another 66 advertisements.
Prestwick Airport, the closest airfield to the Trump golf resort in Scotland, was struggling to survive and its future was in doubt. During the Trump presidency over 250 U.S. military flights have refueled at Prestwick at a cost of over $17 million even though fuel is cheaper at U.S. military bases in Europe, and 40 air crews have been shuttled miles away from the airport to the Trump resort with a bill of at least $200,000.
As President Trump is not divested from any of his businesses, any income to his properties does go to him.
Mr. Conner stated that Hillary Clinton had a corrupt entourage. At least 14 of President Trump’s aides, donors, and advisers have been indicted with several imprisoned. Focusing just on his cabinet and other high-ranking advisers, at least nine have misused public funds (with four resigning), at least three have broken a law (costing the taxpayers a $100,000 fine), and at least seven were caught lying to the American people.
As Donald Trump became President, he was ordered to end his not-really-for-charity foundation (costing him $2 million), and to pay $25 million to the victims of his Trump University scam. In 2017, the Justice Department under then Attorney General Jeff Sessions commenced an investigation of Hillary Clinton.
Late last year, the DOJ, now headed by Attorney General William Barr, announced that the two-year investigation had concluded with “nothing worth pursuing.”
— Stephen Pfrank, West Terre Haute
Little community with big heart
One year ago, the devastation that we went through forever changed our lives. Standing in our front yard, we helplessly watched our home go up in flames. What started the fire isn’t important. Who started us on our road to recovery is the story we want to share.
Several fire departments were dispatched that night, but our little community fire department took charge and the others were there to assist where they could.
We will never be able to thank the Pierson Township Fire Department enough for the long hours, in horrendous weather conditions, where they bravely tried to save our home.
A person can imagine how he or she will react in the face of danger. When it actually happens, all of that is thrown out the window.
After making our call to 911, our volunteer fire department was on the scene jumping into action trying their best to put out the raging fire. Although they were able to stop the fire before it burned the entire home, the heat and the smoke damage destroyed the rest. Nevertheless, they didn’t give up and continued for hours to go in and out of our home to save anything they could to help ease the pain.
Numerous volunteers kept coming to us asking what room the valuables were in and retrieved many of our pictures and keepsakes. We are so thankful for every item they were able to salvage.
Many of the volunteers are friends or family members, so that made it even more personal. Not only were they there that night, but they were also back the next day to help us sift through the ashes. Several of the volunteers have stopped by to check on the progress of the house along the way.
Our community is small, but the dedication this fire department has for its members is without any doubt immense.
One year from the date of the fire, we moved back into our new home. Our lives have forever been changed. Because of their valiant efforts to protect us, we will forever be grateful. We thank them for being there for us throughout this journey.
— Lee and Sherri Armstrong, Vigo County
