100th anniversary for county League
The League of Women Voters of Vigo County would like to invite the public to come and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the League of Women Voters on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Vigo County Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon.
The League of Women Voters was founded by Carrie Chapman Catt on Feb. 14, 1920. Carrie Chapman Catt was a suffragette and peace activist. She, along with devoted women and men of different races, helped secure for American women the right to vote.
At the library, we will have displays on the history of the League of Women Voters and a 100th anniversary cake will be served. The event will be at the same time as the Crackerbarrel session. Here is your chance to meet our legislators and celebrate an important piece of history.
This year is a milestone for many historical events. Feb. 3 marked the 150th anniversary of the passage of the 15th Amendment giving African American men the right to vote, Feb. 14 the founding of the League of Women Voters, and on Aug. 26 it will be the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.
Let’s remember, and honor, all those who endured great hardship to give us the right to vote. Our country’s democratic process has been a difficult and hard fought one. Now that we have this precious right to vote let’s use it by voting in every election. Our democracy depends on you.
— Carolyn Callecod, President, League of Women Voters of Vigo County
If Tanoos is guilty, we are all guilty
First off, let me say i have never met Mr. Danny Tanoos. They say he’s guilty of taking a free dinner from a vendor plus other freebies to use them on school projects. Any of us who have taken a free ink pen, calendar, coozie or key chain from a business you’ve had dealings with are guilty of the same thing.
I worked construction for 30 years and the companies had to bid the work. But they still gave away shirts, hats, jackets, tickets to the Indy 500, etc. Grocery stores used to give away stamps that you could redeem for gifts just for shopping with them. That’s just the way business has been done for years. Car dealerships used to give you a vacation just to buy a car from them.
In my opinion, if you have ever got a free key chain, ink pen or whatever from a business for using them, then we’re all guilty, not just Mr. Tanoos. With school shootings and drugs everywhere in our schools I would think we would have more to worry about than if Mr. Tanoos got a free dinner or trip.
— Robert Dunkley Sr., Clinton
