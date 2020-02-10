Standing up for gun safety
On Jan. 20, 2020, around 22,000 gun-rights activists gathered in Richmond, Virginia, to declare one thing: the State of Virginia must uphold the Second Amendment as written in the Constitution and even beyond. Since then, this movement has grown beyond Virginia’s state lines, and into the Wabash Valley.
On Feb. 3rd, 2020, WTHI aired a segment platforming one such group, the Vigo County Indiana 2A United Sanctuary Movement. For a few moments, a member of this group, Christopher Switzer (not to be confused with County Councilperson Chris Switzer) voiced some concerns he has defending why he believes Vigo County should be a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
This would mean that Vigo County law enforcement would not be forced to uphold any future gun legislation that they deem to be unconstitutional. However, as a collective we believe that this is dangerous for our community.
Throughout the years gun violence has increased in our nation and as states have implemented legislation to hinder the violence, Indiana has been stagnant. If Vigo County were to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary, the resolution may never need to be utilized. If, however, there would be some sort of stronger Red Flag Law implemented in Indiana (which is ultimately what the Virginia Rally was pushing against), and this Second Amendment Sanctuary ordinance were to pass, Vigo County would be worse off for it.
Successful suicide attempts spike in households where a firearm is present and readily available to a person with suicidal ideation. Intimate partner violence fatalities increase with the presence of a firearm in the home. Unless Christopher has a domestic battery charge or suicidal ideation, he has nothing to worry about.
All of this being said, we urge our community to stand up for safety in our area. Our hope is that our community and elected officials will remember that safety comes before a potentially unutilized resolution.
— Caedyn Abner, Toby Robinson, Rocky Roberts, Quentin Kendall, Alex Centrell
Terre Haute
Truth about Trump needs to come out
President Trump prevented his closest advisers from testifying throughout the House impeachment inquiry and Senate trial. But his obstructionist acquittal was not an exoneration. The truth still needs to come out. Seventy-five percent of Americans wanted witnesses but Senate Republicans refused to listen.
This is why President Trump’s truncated impeachment trial cannot mean the end of oversight.
Committees in the House and Senate must continue to call witnesses and subpoena evidence about the Ukraine scandal to ensure the truth is told. President Trump will undoubtedly continue to obstruct, but the courts are likely to enforce Congressional subpoenas, even if the Senate refused to issue them during impeachment.
With overwhelming majorities of Americans demanding to know the facts, this issue should be bipartisan. Republicans who felt the need to defend the president from removal have accomplished their goal. But their duty to check Trump’s “wrong” and “inappropriate” impulses remains.
— Chris Gagin, lawyer
Former chair of the Belmont County, Ohio, Republican Party
Director of Defending Democracy Together
Legal adviser to Republicans for the Rule of Law
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.