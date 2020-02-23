Satisfied with sex-ed program
We are active and informed parents of four children in the Vigo County School Corp. Our oldest child received instruction through CPR during each year of middle and high school. Prior to his participation, we attended the parent meeting and previewed all of the material. We were pleasantly surprised and impressed with the program. Our second oldest has had two years of this curriculum so far in middle school. We have viewed the program online and signed the interactive portions that were brought home by our student. We are fully aware of the content that is being taught and support it fully.
It has been frustrating to read comments about the Creating Positive Relationships curriculum, written by people who have obviously never seen nor heard the actual content that is being taught to public school children.
It has been reported that the CPR program is “religious” or intended to proselytize our children simply because of the connection between this program and the Crisis Pregnancy Center. This is a false assumption, and simply not supported by any facts.
The mission of the Creating Positive Relationships Program is “to build character in young people, empowering them to develop healthy relationships, benefiting their communities and society.” This is clearly stated on their website and in their literature. There is no mention of God, Jesus, salvation or church in their teaching whatsoever. CPR is not a religious program being instituted in the public schools. It is a well-researched curriculum designed to help students navigate the relationship pressures that come at them from all directions these days and teach them how to make informed choices that will lead to health and fulfillment in both the present and the future.
CPR emphasizes abstinence. The Department of Health and Human services reports that most adolescents agree with reserving sex for marriage. Statistics from the Center for Disease Control show that the majority of high school students are abstaining, and this number has gone up over the last two decades.
As parents, we understand that it is primarily our responsibility to teach our children about relationships, dating, sexuality, and to prepare them for a future that may include marriage and having their own family one day. We do not look to the school system as a sole provider of this information by any means, so we appreciate the way the Vigo County School Corp. supports the parent-child relationship through CPR and provides important age-appropriate information to our students.
— Brian and Melinda Bonnett, Terre Haute
Let’s get back to the basics
What is going on in Vigo County?
A jail placed in the worst place of all the contentions? A parking “lot” (for the new convention center?) in one of your most prestigious intersections of the city?
I don’t care how you “dress it up,” earrings on a sow’s ears still makes them look like a pig. Indiana 46 is saying why come in to Terre Haute proper with their casino to add to the demise of the Third Street corridor.
Now the school situation. Good lord. You don’t have money, oh, you do have money. You don’t have enough students to justify maintaining the current buildings, so let’s divide the student body and establish “alternative” schools (in other buildings) for those who either don’t function well in the established curriculum or just plain hate school but this will give them another option?
The students with all the college classes offered now in high school (and buying ambulances for) are telling the rest of the student body they don’t belong there? These “technical” high schools are pushing out what is to become the population that is the backbone of this country. Don’t they need to be taught how to function in today’s society?
If you take all that tech garbage away you’d find out at what “functioning” level the graduating classes of our schools are at. The latest percentages tell us they can’t read, write, or do basic math. They’re smart as long as they have their “smart” phones and computers but hand them a blank piece of paper and see what they can do. See if they’re able to or are prepared to conduct everyday experiences in maintaining homes and families and life.
The kids in the third grade who can’t sit far enough in the back of the classroom is already struggling. The teachers who save them will see them excited to get to school everyday and fighting to get a front row seat. No longer a thorn in a teacher’s side.
Teachers. Reminding me of the slap in the face to them who went to the capital to protest pay incentives in their profession (and it is a profession, not a job) only to see buildings were a priority to our learning establishments. What a disgrace for our governing constituents.
If kids learn a solid, basic background you can teach them everything else. Without it, they’re lost.
— Carolyn Braner, Rosedale
In defense of death penalty
In response to Rev. Bill Dawson, Terre Haute, the death penalty, let’s look at the whole Bible, Old and New testaments.
There is no doubt that Christ was long-suffering and compassionate toward the woman taken in adultery, however she was being publicly condemned by those men who had an agenda to trick Jesus and full of sin in each of their lives, maybe worse than the woman. Remember also that Jesus is God and knew the plot of these men as well as their sins.
Ever wonder what He wrote on the ground?
I do agree that we as individuals have no right or authority to impose the death penalty. Again, however, God has established government to impose laws, enforce laws and to penalize the breakers of those laws. Very few broken laws require the death penalty or we would all be dead by now. There are broken laws mentioned in the Old Testament that required the death penalty. Nowhere have they ever been annulled. There is New Testament requirements of the same. Look at the following verses from Romans Chapter 13.
Romans 13: 1 Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God. 2 Whosoever therefore resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God: and they that resist shall receive to themselves damnation. 3 For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? Do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same: 4 For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.
I can make it no clearer than that. Also, the quickness of carrying it out is important.
Ecclesiastes 8:11 Because sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefore the heart of the sons of men is fully set in them to do evil.
I do agree that some innocent men have been prosecuted. But again, if sentence is carried out quickly, it is a deterrent to others committing capital crimes. I do not want to sound hard-hearted but the Bible does say that as a man soweth, so shall he also reap.
— Evangelist Joe Asbury, Hymera
