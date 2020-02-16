Return of the death penalty
The execution chamber at the federal prison in Terre Haute may soon be restored. The first four to face death committed heinous crimes, but is execution the right choice?
The Sisters of Providence plan a protest at the prison, while some other religious groups will advocate the Bible teaches the use of the death penalty.
All Christians, regardless of sect or denomination, should ask, “What does the Bible say, and what would Jesus do?”
The leading argument against the death penalty is that innocent people die. In Exodus 23:7, God warns against killing the innocent. St. John chapter 8 tells of Jesus’s encounter with the death penalty. Jewish leaders brought to Him a woman who had been caught in adultery, and they stated from Leviticus 20:10 that Moses said such should die. Jesus said, in Matthew 5:27, that He didn’t come to destroy the law; but to fulfill it. Therefore the law could not be changed.
Jesus told the Jewish Leaders, “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.” John 8:7.
Jesus did not abolish the death penalty, but He made it impossible to fulfill; because no one is qualified to carry it out.
Now that we know what the Bible says, and what Jesus did; shouldn’t all Christians oppose the death penalty?
— Rev. Bill Dawson, Terre Haute
A wetland that used to be a road
I am writing about one of Terre Haute’s new wetland areas, a bog located between 11th and 12th streets just south of Poplar Street, the land formally referred to as Swan Street.
Unfortunately now though, it is only navigable by amphibious cars and small motor boats.
Even though I know that it should be restored to a road, I hate to see the wetland go, as it is has become a popular spot for locals to fish. The ponds have been rumored to include trout, bass and I even saw a black bear trying to catch salmon last week.
Locals are referring to it now as Swan Lake (not to be confused with the famous Tchaikovsky ballet) and it has even become a popular stop for young couples to come and sit on the shore underneath the night stars, listening to the song of 10,000 crows.
Despite all the positive attributes of having a bog as part of my daily commute, it would probably be in the better interest of the city to repave the road. It is accessed by several business on 11th/Swan including Continental Welding Supply, EBN Industrial Supply, Dish Network and JR Pharmarcy. It also has access to the back part of Kleptz Aluminum and two homes.
It may seem as if the road doesn’t have much traffic, but it is actually used frequently by customers of those businesses. I would assume that it is to keep them from having to make left turns onto Poplar from 12th, which is their other option.
A lackluster repair attempt was made last year with some road pack but it didn’t last more than a month or two. Also, every few months, the city puts some asphalt in some of the potholes but never touches the bigger ones as it wouldn’t help.
The road needs ground down and actually paved, otherwise it will continue to be an issue.
Sign me as a “person tired of buying tires.”
— K.L. Inman, Linton
Democrats lack good candidate
Brian Howey under-reports in his columns the 800 pound gorilla in the Democrats’ tent: that they have no “good” candidate. The real possibility is that no Democrat presidential candidate will have enough delegates to win on the first ballot. That would mean a so-called “brokered convention,” where the nominee is selected in what used to be “smoked-filled rooms.” Current rules of the Democrats do not allow “super delegates” to vote on the first ballot, unlike 2016.
This leaves open the possibility that the selected nominee will not be one who participated in the primary process. That person could be Hillary.
Buttigieg, Sanders or Bloomberg, as nominee, would all split the Democrat vote to the benefit of Trump, albeit in different ways.
“Mayor Pete” Buttigieg would lose the fundamentalist Christian black vote to Trump. Sanders would lose the mainstream of the party to Trump, as he simply is too far to the left.
Bloomberg would alienate the activists of the Democratic Party, who would either not vote at all or vote for Trump in protest. Bloomberg’s billions would only convince activists that he bought the nomination.
These cleavages are obvious to the grandees of the party. The insiders, aka the super delegates, might pick Hillary as a potential savior, a “safe” choice, even though the rest of the party (as well as the country) has moved on and would like to forget the Clintons. Any rematch would most likely be a repeat of 2016, with a Trump victory.
So 2020 could be a “watershed” election. The Democrats have counted on the black vote for decades to win. If Trump could peel even 20% of that vote away, he could win by a landslide. Any one of the possible Democrat nominees runs a very serious risk of splitting the party in ways that could take a decade or more to heal, if ever. The competing dialogues, not to mention competing egos, will be on full display at the convention. It might be a miracle if the Democratic Party still exists as a single party after this election.
This is the last chance for Sanders, Bloomberg, Hillary and probably any boomer generation candidate as a presidential nominee. “Mayor Pete,” by contrast, has time. Regardless of the outcome, expect to see more of Buttigieg, possibly as a U.S. Senate candidate in 2022. He will have both the connections and the campaign chest. And if a gay man can win in Indiana, a gay man can win anywhere.
— Matthew Alig, Terre Haute
Heart conditions need attention
February is American Heart Month — a time to bring greater awareness to heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States.
While heart disease can take many forms, heart valve disease (HVD) is one of the lesser known conditions. In fact, three out of four Americans know little to nothing about it.
But HVD affects as many as 11 million Americans. While it can be fatal, innovations in medicine have allowed many with the disease to receive effective, minimally invasive treatment.
But in order to seek treatment, you first have to recognize the signs and symptoms. That’s not always an easy task, especially when many symptoms of HVD, including shortness of breath, dizziness, and general fatigue, can easily be mistaken as “normal” signs of aging.
Those over 75 years old or anyone with a history of heart failure, diabetes, heart attack, or radiation treatment in the chest area for cancer at earlier ages, can be at risk for valve disease. Fortunately, a simple check-up at the doctor, who can listen to your heart, can usually identify a murmur — which is an irregular heartbeat and a telling sign of HVD.
On Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day, this Feb. 22, encourage yourself or a loved one to get their heart checked. It could save a life.
— Sue Peschin, President and CEO, Alliance for Aging Research
Washington, D.C.
