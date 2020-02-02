Reflections on Dave Hoffa
It is through tears and smiles that I reflect on the flood of memories of Dave Hoffa, a friend and educator.
Dave’s larger-than-life personality and always positive outlook made any gathering he attended a funfest, whether it be golfing, kayaking, pontooning, traveling throughout the Caribbean, dancing to the musical sounds of MacDaddys, Mike Rowe or Don Morris, camping with the Lost Creek fifth-grade students at McCormick’s Creek, enjoying a backyard pool party, or relaxing in a hot tub during the first snow of the season. The wonderful memories seem endless.
As Dave’s colleague at Lost Creek, I was in awe of his ability to encourage students to step outside their comfort zones and learn how to square dance, line dance or waltz. This was just one example of how he always made learning enjoyable for his students.
Dave’s friendship was a constant. Anytime his presence was needed to help someone, which many times was me, he was quick to say, “Let’s do this!” Dave was demonstrative in showing his affection toward his friends. A big hug and “Love you, my friend,” were his typical departing gestures. It’s difficult to imagine a world without Dave — love you, my friend.
My thoughts, prayers, and deepest gratitude to Patti and Kilie for sharing this great guy with so many who loved him. He will be truly missed.
— Steve Page
Sarasota, Florida
Better site for a convention center
In reading about the discussion on the possibility of tearing down the VCSC building for a surface parking lot versus building a parking garage at the convention center site, I wonder why do either?
Why are we even thinking about shoe-horning a convention center and parking garage into a space entirely too small? I think we need to be more concerned about re-purposing existing facilities rather than starting from scratch on such a small footprint.
The old K-mart building and parking lot on south U.S. 41 is a huge facility that is empty and already there. It would save millions of dollars to just remodel the inside to a convention center format. Also, if a future expansion is needed, there is plenty of room to the west to do so. The boxed in location of the downtown site would prevent that.
Many restaurants and motels are nearby to accommodate visitors. It is also a lot nearer the I-70 exit for easier travel.
— Carl Hooley
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.