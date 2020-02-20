Reasons behind election challenge
Please allow me to explain my objection to Mr. Steve Ellis’s use of his business name as a legal nickname on the Democratic Party’s primary ballot.
I have nothing against Mr. Ellis personally. I have only met him one time and found him to be a friendly and helpful man at that time. He has created a viable taxpaying business enterprise in a building long vacant, so that is in his favor also.
My objection is only that I believe that a bad precedent is set if candidates are allowed to use the title of their business on the ballot. If he is allowed to do this, where will it stop? Will people start filing for office as a way to obtain inexpensive advertising?
— Max D. Hasler, Terre Haute
Sheriff misses an opportunity
With the retirement of Jim Jenkins as head of the Vigo County Juvenile Justice Center, Sheriff John Plasse had the opportunity to hire someone with experience in juvenile justice and reform. Mr. Norm Loudermilk was hired in the position last month and although Mr. Loudermilk may have some good ideas about the direction for the center, he has no experience in juvenile justice.
Given that they are personal friends, it is Sheriff Plasse’s responsibility to demonstrate to the public that Mr. Loudermilk is the best candidate for the position.
As head of the Vigo County Juvenile Justice Center, Mr. Loudermilk will undoubtedly find himself in tense situations involving juveniles. His past actions suggest that he may overreact with excessive force while supervising vulnerable youth under his care.
It is imperative that the public have confidence that our public safety officers are the best people for their positions. Given that there were at least seven applicants for the position, it seems that Sheriff Plasse could have selected a more suitable candidate, one with experience and without such a history.
— Liz Brown, Terre Haute
Fairness in sentencing
While reading the Feb. 17 issue of the Terre Haute Tribune-Star, I came upon a short article that I found interesting.
It seems a 19-year-old man in Crown Point, Indiana, received a 4-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a charge of reckless homicide.
The article indicated that this individual was involved in a shoot-out with police when an errant bullet fired by the 19-year-old struck and killed an innocent bystander.
A 4-year sentence? Perhaps Roger Stone would have been better off engaging in a gun battle with police officers in Indiana, with the results of an innocent bystander losing his life, instead of lying to congress. Maybe he should have been a Democrat like Andy McCabe, James Comey, Brennen, Clapper or even Hillary.
— Richard Hoffman, Clinton
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.