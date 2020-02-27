Meds linked to falls in older Americans
Is there a silent epidemic in America?
Did you know that one in four Americans age 65 or older falls each year? Every 19 minutes an American over 65 dies from a fall, but no one is talking about it.
Some medications can increase your chance of falling. Drugs like Xanax (alprazolam) and Valium (diazepam) are drugs in the class of benzodiazepines, sometimes called “benzos.” Others include Ativan (lorazepam) and Klonopin (clonazepam).
The American Geriatrics Society strongly recommends against using drugs like these in people over 65 because they can greatly increase their risk of falling. However, millions of people over the age of 65 are currently taking these drugs, possibly because over 90% of prescriptions for these drugs are not written by specialists. These drugs are not metabolized as well in older adults as they are in younger adults and means older adults have an increased chance of side effects, specifically falls.
To make matters worse, many over 65 take benzodiazepines long term which is not an approved use by the FDA. If you are an adult over the age of 65 taking a benzodiazepine like; Xanax, Valium or one of the others listed above, consider talking to your doctor today. Do not make any changes to your medications without first talking to your doctor. These drugs especially when used long term cannot be stopped immediately. You will need your doctor’s help.
This has been a free, unsponsored public service announcement.
— Michael Cree, Evansville, doctor of pharmacy candidate, in collaboration with licensed and published pharmacist, Bob Gold, RPh
Hypocrisy over Trump’s pardons
Clinton pardoned international fugitive Marc Rich on the last day of his presidency. Little, if any, media criticism was made of this action although Rich’s wife had contributed quite handsomely substantial sums of money to both Clinton presidential election campaigns.
Just three days prior to the end of his presidency, Obama commuted Chelsea Manning’s 35-year sentence relating to her conviction by military court martial for disclosing sensitive military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks in violation of the Espionage Act.
But there was no mainstream media self-righteous indignation nor vitriol manifested based upon these presidential actions.
Recently, the media and these Democrats blasted Trump’s pardons and commutations. They’ve gone absolutely apoplectic over the president’s executive actions as he is empowered to do under Article II of the Constitution. What else is new. Can we all blather in unison? Liberal media hypocrisy.
— Earl Beal, Terre Haute
