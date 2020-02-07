Healthcare not an entitlement
This is in response to the recent Flashpoint column by Dr. Alberto Friedmann of Indiana State University who wrote why the current U.S. healthcare system is unconstitutional, illegal and failing the founding doctrines.
Hogwash.
There is nothing in the Declaration of Independence that states the government is responsible for funding healthcare. Nor is there any such language in the U S Constitution requiring the government to fund healthcare. Although Dr. Friedmann believes the government should have government funded healthcare that is wishful thinking on his part.
The Preamble to the Constitution states: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America” The People, from which the government derives its power, are charged with forming a more perfect union by making sure there is domestic peace, promote (not fund) the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.
Look at the history of the United States and nowhere will you find any attempt to provide healthcare to the population and definitely not on the public dime. What the government can do is seek to make healthcare affordable so people can have good coverage. Stop the price gouging from the drug companies and allow more competition.
Healthcare has a large lobby that protects their interests and not the patients. Universal health care is not a sustainable option. Tax the rich and they will leave and take their money with them which then would cause the middle class and even the poor to be taxed without mercy. This is another stupid liberal push to make people dependent on the government and this country was not built on people relying upon the government. Offer better job opportunities and education and quit subsidizing the welfare queens. Workfare and not welfare. Dignity and not handouts.
The colleges and universities are hotbeds filled with liberal ideology and professors use their positions to brainwash impressionable young people. The professors are paid to teach in their field of expertise and not indoctrinate with their political philosophy. It is our tax dollars and personal funds paying their salaries and they need to remember that fact.
Don’t fall for Dr. Alberto Friedmann’s liberal bologna as it will not solve anything but create more debt, more dependence on the government, which is their goal.
— Mike Wilson, Marshall, Ill.
