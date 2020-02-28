Harassment is unnecessary
Hobophobia: The psychologically irrational fear of the homeless. I have taken poetic license, in the spirit of The Bard, to invent and introduce this word for English speakers. This fear permeates this country, and as a person who has experienced chronic homelessness, I have been the recipient of a myriad of manifestations of this phobia from coast to coast in this country over the past 12 years. However, I have been most shocked at my recent encounters at my alma mater, Indiana State University.
I am, of course, not proud of my homelessness, but a series of thefts, lies and abuse have left me penniless and psychologically traumatized. I returned to my hometown of Terre Haute 6 years ago, and I have spent a large bulk of my time at my alma mater, assuming that as long as I abide by university by-laws and respect its sacred halls of learning, I would be welcome to use two facilities — the library and the TV room at the union building. The past month has proven differently.
I have been approached and interrogated no less than 8 to 10 times by the university police for no other reason than hobophobia. I enjoy and still cherish the fine education I received at ISU, and I would take a bullet from anyone who would do it harm or damage. Since my return to Terre Haute, the students and faculty at the university have been wonderful and very philanthropic toward me, and I hope that my conversations with them have been intellectually prodding and enlightening. This is why I am bewildered as to why I am still harassed for my presence there.
All except one police officer have been pleasantly civil to me and somewhat embarrassed to even have to bother me. Yet, the hobophobia of some unnamed authority wishes me ill. As a Christian, I pray that God will forgive them, but as a taxpayer for 35 years of my life, I resent that a publicly funded university treats me as an alumnus, or any harmless homeless person for that matter, with such contumely.
The late comedian George Carlin once described the socio-economic stratification in this country by saying, “The upper class does none of the labor and pays none of the taxes; the middle class does all of the work and pays all of the taxes; and, the lower class — well, they’re there just to scare the [expletive deleted] out of the middle class to keep them showing up at those jobs!” My PTSD barely allows me to function in any interpersonal relationship, let alone be a threat to anybody’s job.
I wish whoever is ordering my harassment at ISU to allay their hobophobia and to cease their misanthropy.
— John Pierce, West Terre Haute
