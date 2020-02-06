For women, the struggle continues
“I grow old, I grow old, Shall I wear the bottom of my trousers rolled?” writes the renowned poet T.S. Eliot bemoaning the past years of Prufrock’s youth in “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock.”
I too grow old as memories dwell more in the past than I look to the future. There is much to be thankful for in those hard-won years of civil rights progress, not only for the blacks but for women as well.
Having spent most of my years in the 20th century, I can remember the days in school when the gals were taught little more than “Home Economics” — sewing, cooking, and homemaking skills, as well as few competitive sports.
Fast forward to the 21st century, we find women — thankful again for the long and hard struggle — in every human endeavor of the mind and body.
Moreso regretfully the recent remark, privately, of Bernie Sanders to his 25-year friend, Elizabeth Warren.
Namely, that the voters do not want a female president.
Ouch! That is a bridge too late and too far for the women of the 21st century. Did not Hillary win the popular vote for president by 2.8 million?
And, I dare say, did not many of the female mayors, councilwomen and women legislators throughout the land, as well as congresswomen and female candidates for president, easily match, if not exceed, the brain power, reasoning and speaking ability, wisdom, morality, and principles of the president?
You go for it, Elizabeth and Amy!
— Saul Rosenthal, Terre Haute
Good opportunity to be a volunteer
Having been a volunteer at Union Hospital for the past nine years, this writer wholeheartedly agrees with the following anonymous quote:
“A hundred years from now it will not matter what my bank account was, the sort of house I lived in, or the kind of car I drove, but the world may be different because I was a volunteer.”
If any of you readers of this forum think you might be interested in becoming a volunteer, this writer suggests that you call volunteer services at Union Hospital at this number: 812-238-7674. Consider joining all of us volunteers for a few hours a week and discover for yourself how volunteerism soothes the soul.
If volunteering in a hospital is not apropos for you, then look for the myriads of places in your hometown where volunteers are urgently needed. What do you have to lose?
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
