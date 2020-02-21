Elections are not a sporting event
Once again, we find ourselves in the midst of another election year; however, once again, emotions are running high, and in some cases wild. Too often, we vote with our emotions because we have subconsciously been convinced that we are not smart enough to understand social policy. Or, many people are too busy to take the time to understand the issues, problems and proposed solutions being suggested by those running for office.
We settle on supporting candidates based on the color of their skin, the cut of their hair, their spouse, etc. When asked to explain our support of a particular candidate, we too often are unable to do so, or we incorrectly use terminology and ideas defined by others. The term “socialism” is demonized by so many, who when asked, find it difficult to explain and hence use someone else’s thoughts. Rarely do people realize that socialism and capitalism can co-exist in a healthy democracy. The United States is such an example.
Then there are the “one issue voters.” These are people who identify with a single issue and vote for the candidate who supports the issue without much knowledge of the candidate’s total platform. Here again, abortion is an example. If the candidates identify themselves as “Pro-Life,” then pro-life voters appear to support them unquestioningly regardless of other issues the candidate may be supporting.
When considering whom to vote for, we need to differentiate between the parties and what they represent. Then we need to differentiate between the platforms of each of the candidates as they relate to issues such as immigration, education, racism, climate change, foreign entanglements, public aid, taxation, the military, the national infrastructure, technology, the penal system, health care, gun legislation, agriculture, the cost of medication, research and development, election reform, taxation and the nation debt, international relationships, etc.
The media reports on the election process as though it were a sporting event. Excitement, color coding, advanced technology and statistics along with personalities focus on entertainment, as well as information. This unconsciously encourages the ordinary voter to think of our elections as a competition. Winning at all costs becomes the object, voting becomes the means of beating our opponent, not an opportunity for self-government.
We need to inform ourselves, vote with our intellect, and be cautious whom we follow, and not be swept away with emotion or the power of another’s speech. It is times like these when the words of John F. Kennedy come to mind, “The ignorance of one voter in a democracy impairs the security of all.”
— Cynthia Sartor, Clinton
