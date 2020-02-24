Be skeptical of the lie counters
On Feb. 9, 2020, the Tribune-Star devoted a whopping 17-1/2 inches of column to a blurb by Roger Tonsfeldt. Most of it devoted to what President Eisenhower did many years ago and having nothing to do with anything of importance now.
Mr. Tonsfeldt also says he googled 20 different sites which all agreed about the number of misstatements or lies by President Trump. I could not find that many sites but I did find that of the two principally recognized sites, one is funded by the Annenberg Public Policy Center, a well-known leftist organization, and the other by George Soros, who I expect most people are familiar with his politics. I think Mr. Tonsfeldt will find the other sites were simple restating what was in these two primary sources as 20 sites are not going to agree on anything otherwise. You other folks out there might want to google “Dishonest Fact Checkers” by Capital Research Center. Lots of interesting reading there.
By the way, President Obama was found to have “The lie of the year” in 2013. This was the lie which tops all the combined lies told by any President in the last 100 years. “If you like your Insurance, you can keep your Insurance.” This lie destroyed our Insurance which we had for over 50 years and were very happy with resulting in costing us an additional $5,000 per year instead of saving us the promised $2,500 in the time of life when we are most affected. It also destroyed the insurance of tens of thousands of other people and caused hundreds if not thousands to go without any Insurance and pay the penalty, I know firsthand.
I guess Mr. Tonsfeldt missed the official proclamation by U.S. Senate that no votes were changed in the 2016 Presidential election by Russian interference. Just another typical Trump-hating bloviator.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
Marijuana laws harmful to vets
Most states have legal medical marijuana for vets afflicted with chronic pain, cancer, combat PTSD, glaucoma, and other conditions. Indiana has laws to imprison vets for a full year, if arrested with even the tiniest amount of marijuana. And, to jail us for months pre-trial, if we can’t pay bail. Look it up, that’s the law in Indiana. Law created by Bone Spur Republicans, and which the Republicans are pushing everyday to make even harsher.
I’ve asked Gov. Holcomb’s office, GOP state legislators and GOP prosecutors about these laws. They all tell me they would never enforce these harsh laws against me. But, in fact, they destroy the lives of war vets with these laws everyday. Why would they fight so stubbornly to keep these anti-war-vet laws on the books, if they had no intention of harming anyone with them?
Encoding laws not intended to be enforced erodes respect for law and order and encourages selective enforcement to punish political enemies. Respect a war vet, vote straight Democratic until the Republicans stop persecuting vets for using a healthful herb that most of us vets first discovered while in the military.
— Ron Nesler, Vietnam Veteran, New Harmony
