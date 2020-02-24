Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. High 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.