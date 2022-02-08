Grove opposes Next Step’s rezoning request
Concerning Special Ordinance 42, which is about Next Step’s request for rezoning to build a dorm-like facility in the Farrington’s Grove neighborhood for recovery purposes, the Farrington’s Grove Historic District Board would like to publicly state our unanimous opposition against the Ordinance. It is up for a vote at the Thursday City Council meeting. Most of the members are of the District are also against it.
The issue is simply land usage. Nothing more, nothing less. The residents of Farrington’s Grove and the Next Step community have been neighbors for many years, and we generally get along just fine. Next Step’s model up to this time has been to acquire a house and move several people in that house for recovery. The rezoning request of the lot just south of Next Step’s main facility (the church on the corner of Washington and S. 6th) is for a very different model. It involves building a dorm-like structure for 20 women and their babies/infants for addiction recovery.
Farrington’s Grove is almost all residential where the proposed rezoning will occur (zoning R-2). Most of the homes are owner-occupied. The issue is that a dorm-like structure with 20+ people is going to be built in the middle of a residential neighborhood, which takes away from the Grove being a neighborhood. We would be against this no matter if it was ISU proposing to build a 20+ person dorm-like structure on that lot. That type of living quarters doesn’t belong in a residential neighborhood.
Having 20+ people will increase population density, traffic, there will be lots of visitors who very understandably want to visit to see the babies, there will be lots more trash to address, there will be lots of people out and about, major food deliveries, etc. That is not the purpose of a residential neighborhood.
Some very important points:
• The Vigo County Area Planning Department did not approve the rezoning. This is very significant, as a vote like that only occurs with about 10% of rezoning requests.
• 100+ neighborhood residents have signed a petition against the rezoning request, when asked as part of a door-to-door canvassing effort. That’s a lot of people!!
• The rezoning clearly does not meet the hardship requirements as laid out by the city code, as reviewed in line-by-line detail by attorney Jeff Lewellyn at the December 2 City council meeting.
So on many levels, legal and otherwise, the rezoning request is not in the long-term best interests of the neighborhood or the city. We need to note that there is unquestionably a need to be met with the service Next Step is proposing. It would best to find a far more appropriate property to meet this need, and these properties exist in many places in the city. We implore the City Council to vote against this rezoning, help Next Step find a better place for this service, and help keep Terre Haute neighborhoods what they are supposed to be — neighborhoods.
— Spencer Carlson, president, Farrington’s Grove Historic District
Great appreciation for deputy’s action
On Saturday Jan. 29, my mom and dad were leaving Terre Haute in a used car that they had just purchased when the car had mechanical issues and wouldn’t move.
A Vigo County deputy pulled up behind them so that no one would run into their car while they waited for a wrecker to arrive. When the wrecker arrived, my dad went with them and the officer took mom to Aldi’s where she planned to wait until a ride home arrived.
During their conversation, mom mentioned that she was grateful for the warm vehicle and told the officer that she got cold easily since she had chemotherapy. When they arrived at Aldi’s mom asked him to drop her off by the door and she would wait there with her groceries until her ride arrived. He told her that he wasn’t leaving her in the cold and waited with her until someone arrived to take her home.
I’m sure I’ll never get the opportunity to thank the officer for taking the extra time to be there for mom so hopefully he will read this and know that he is appreciated.
— Jeff Scales, Shelburn
Think hard about referendum vote
This is short and sour.
To all you taxpaying people, you might want to rethink about voting yes and vote no on the referendum on the ballot May 3 about the funding to build new academic facilities, renovate others. Your pocketbooks are going to become quite smaller and when it comes around to paying your next personal property tax time, it will rise quite higher.
I don’t think Mr. Haworth is being quite honest with us
— Charlie Barth, Terre Haute
