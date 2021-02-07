Great experience at Pioneer Village
I recently had the opportunity to spend a fair amount of time in Pioneer Village inside Fowler Park. With sincere gratitude, I was able to get to know the people who dedicate their time, talent and treasure to keeping Pioneer Village what it is today.
A tidbit of my time with them can be found in a series of YouTube videos on the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department YouTube Channel.
Getting to know the people who volunteer at Pioneer Village was a refreshing experience. Their passion bleeds through in their craftsmanship and the stories they tell. After our conversations, I left feeling how much they care about the village and for our community as a whole.
— Jane Santucci, Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.