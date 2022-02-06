Society appreciates Foundation’s support
The Haley Tower Historical & Technical Society would like to thank the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for its recent grant award. In 2021, the Community Foundation invited several nonprofit organizations that serve Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties to engage in a $1 for every $2 challenge grant to raise funds to recover from the financial loss brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Society received a grant in the amount of $1,122 in response to its lost visitor admission sales at the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum. The Society was able to exceed their goal, resulting in over $3,366 in relief.
The Haley Tower Historical & Technical Society first began in the early ‘90s as a small group of rail fans and railroad employees. However, when it became apparent that drastic action would need to be taken to save one of the last two operating interlocking towers in Terre Haute called Haley Tower, the group incorporated and began work to establish the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum.
The Society later secured the second and final tower called Springhill Tower in 2000. Both towers were relocated to the Museum and its historical collection of rolling stock and artifacts continues to grow today. An extension of the Haley Tower Historical & Technical Society, the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum is an ongoing tribute to the men and women of the railroad industry … past, present, and future.
On behalf of the Haley Tower Historical & Technical Society, its Board of Directors would like to thank the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for selecting and awarding the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum as a challenge grant recipient. We would also like to extend our gratitude to our donors who participated in the challenge to help the Museum in meeting and exceeding its goal.
Your support has alleviated the burden of financial loss in 2020 due to the pandemic and allowed the Haley Tower Historical & Technical Society to remain focused on its mission of preserving and displaying railroad history in the greater Wabash Valley.
— Jim Rhodes, HTH&TS Director
Terre Haute
