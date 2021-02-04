More action needed from officer Newman
The mission of the InterFaith Council of the Wabash Valley is to promote unity and understanding in our community from diverse religious and humanitarian perspectives. To that end, some of our members have been quoted extensively in numerous articles in the Tribune-Star, expressing strong support for the Terre Haute Police Department in its efforts to protect and defend, peacefully and thoughtfully, all members of our community.
However, we feel compelled to express serious concerns over the social media presence of one Terre Haute police officer, especially as it reveals attitudes that make us distrust his willingness to protect all Terre Haute residents, particularly those from minority communities.
Sergeant Brad Newman used language in his initial Facebook post and subsequent posts that advocated massive death and destruction to the Chinese nation and its people and gave a thumbs-up to a suggestion from a Facebook friend for dropping napalm on two of our country’s duly elected leaders, which would amount to assassination attempts. As such, his posts, besides being divisive, racist and xenophobic, were provocative in a way that could inspire and encourage violent and lawless behavior. They clearly and unequivocally support behaviors that are inappropriate for anyone, most particularly someone in law enforcement. Sadly, our nation learned on Jan. 6, 2021, that angry, hateful and violent language often leads to violent behavior.
We live in a community that includes many people from numerous ethnic groups. We fear that Sergeant Newman’s actions call into question his ability to perform his job without prejudice. As a result, we believe that he should provide a sincere and public apology to our community. We also think that the Terre Haute Police Department’s Merit Commission should conduct an additional investigation into his actions.
Finally, we urge that he meet with a representative group of InterFaith Council members to discuss how his language raises concerns among those in minority communities who, for example, feel especially vulnerable to hate-inspired threats and unlawful activity and how much we look to our local police for support and protection.
We make these suggestions with the hope that they will help counter the provocation and divisiveness evident in Sergeant Newman’s social media posts. Our sole purpose is to move forward with open dialogue among neighbors to achieve unity in our shared desire to live in a community that is safe and secure for all.
— Arthur Feinsod, President, InterFaith Council of the Wabash Valley
