US should allow asylum seekers
Not long ago seven Sisters of Providence made a 12-hour drive to Washington D.C., where we joined 80-some other Sisters to press President Biden to pursue immigration reform, and in particular to rescind Title 42, which was put in place by then-President Trump as a way to prevent migrants from applying for immigration. We walked in procession for about an hour in front of the White House, singing and praying. Our event culminated in an information and prayer service in Lafayette Park.
During this service we heard Santiago, a native of Honduras, describe the dangers of his life in southern Mexico, where he, his wife and three children have been living for 11 years. He told us about a person being burned alive in front of their house. In addition, one of his relatives was killed.
They knew they had to get to safety, but they could afford the trip here for only himself and one son. He described the treatment he received when he tried to apply for asylum; he was returned to Mexico, and was told “The border is closed.” They were faced with imminent dangers on the Mexican side. Someone directed him to a small shelter where one of our Sisters ministers. After barely escaping being kidnapped, he and his son reached the shelter on the run.
Shortly after I returned from D.C. I watched on TV as a former member of ICE spoke with satisfaction about Title 42 and its success in keeping migrants from obtaining asylum.
Surely migrants have a right to apply for asylum. The question was raised, “What would you do if those you loved most in this world were being threatened by terrorists? It is one thing to be denied after careful review; it is quite another to be denied the chance to apply.
Endangered people still look on America as a place of justice and safety, the “shining city on a hill.” To apply for asylum is a human right. The honor of our country demands that we grant it.
— Sister Carol Nolan, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
More guns won’t fix any problems
Would you really feel safer if you could get a carry permit without a license? Just imagine all those people with guns. Whenever there was a fender bender and need for a policeman, just pull out your gun and solve the problem.
If you had a gun, no need for self-defense lessons. At your next bar fight just pull out your gun and problem solved. What about those arguments in stores? You can just use that gun.
Carrying a gun will not make the world safer Just the opposite. It will give any law-abiding citizen the means to get their own justice. The bad guys will still have guns, so how do you tell the good guy from the bad? Easy right, he is the one left standing.
With more people carrying, it fixes no problems, only creates more. Do you really want our state to become the new wild west where justice was gotten by the one with fastest draw?
Personally I would rather be judged by 12 than killed in anger by one.
— Gary Broyles, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.