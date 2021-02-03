Healing program on inauguration day
What a great program (on inauguration day), and it was something America needed to heal.
It was not primarily about the outgoing or incoming presidents. It was about America. It honored frontline workers, teachers, delivery persons, trash haulers, cooks and children that raised money with a virtual lemonade stand for people with food insecurity. It showed a chef that had been an immigrant and is now a U.S. citizen. The musicians and their choice of songs were great. We need to remember what is on the Statue of Liberty.
“Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I left my lamp beside the golden door!”
The USA is the golden door and is the greatest country. You see persons risking their lives to come to America, but I have yet to see people lined up at our borders to get out. Everyone should read the entire poem that the excerpt on the Statue of Liberty was taken from. It is The New Colossus by Emma Lazarus. True then and still true now.
— Deb Hadley, CPC, Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.