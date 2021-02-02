The country now has strong leader
What a wonderful day that was viewed across America and the world on the inauguration of Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris for president and first female of color as vice president. Never have I felt more of being an American citizen as I was witnessing democracy in action for the betterment for this great United States. We all must come together to help make this country even better through the act in the name of humanity for our everyday lives.
Be brave and forceful in kindness to reach out to your neighbor who might need a favor or some kind of help.
Reach out to first responders, a nurse and doctors in this time of need during the COVID-19. Reach out to Republicans if you are Democrat, and Democrats if you are Republican. No matter what party we are all Americans and when we all can work together for the betterment of this country we all win to be able to live in a free and peaceful country of democracy.
We must end racial discrimination. Reach out to a neighbor of color in the name of humanity. You and I will find we all want to be accepted and loved, for we all have only so much time on this earth.
Get involved in your neighborhood to help make it a cleaner place to be proud of. Get involved in your county for whatever reason the betterment can bring. Reach out to your state officials on situations for the betterment. I am of British and German ancestry but first an American to be free to do what I can to help in the name of humanity to be a better person and citizen. I wish the best for President Biden and the best for Kamala Harris in their service for our country.
We all need to pray every day for them to lead our country. We need to give them a chance for all of us.
If we all don’t stand together, we all fall.
I now feel very strong that the United States has a strong father of our country.
— John Glazner, Terre Haute
Consider expanding vaccine eligibility
Recent data from the CDC reports that those 65 and older account for 75 percent of COVID-19 related deaths. The CDC data also shows that people aged 20-59 are responsible for over 65 percent of reported cases.
Why aren’t we targeting this age group as well? This age range represents those who will have contact with a majority of the public.
There is not enough data to suggest vaccination will totally eliminate spreading the virus, however, a recent trial at Oxford concluded, “There has been an early indication that a vaccine could reduce virus transmission from an observed reduction in asymptomatic infections. There were no hospitalised or severe cases in anyone who received the vaccine.” Inoculating those who pose the greatest risk of actually spreading the virus, can greatly reduce infecting those who pose the highest risk of dying from it.
In a paper from the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, researchers modeled what a COVID-19 vaccine with varying types of protection could mean. “That if a vaccine protects 80 percent of those immunized and 75 percent of the population is vaccinated, it could largely end an epidemic without other measures such as social distancing.”
About 94 percent of people who have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. also had other contributing conditions listed on their death certificates. On average, patients had 2.6 additional conditions. Only 6% of deaths listed COVID-19 as the only cause. I would never suggest that those at greatest risk of succumbing to COVID-19 should be excluded. Rather that those at greatest risk of spreading the virus be included.
Expanding the vaccine for those that drive our economy would deliver the biggest and fastest path to eventual recovery. Across the country, most have already made a commitment to keep customers, employees, and fellow citizens safe (and have been doing so for the past year). Conflicting studies fail to prove that mass shutdowns actually slowed the spread. There is hard evidence that over 13 million jobs have been lost. Many states are lifting restrictions even as deaths and positive cases continue to rise.
The social and economic impact of allowing people to return to their jobs, schools, through expanding vaccine eligibility, needs to be the top priority.
— Steve Deck, Blanford
GOP is trying to stifle competitors
The 2020 gubernatorial campaign of Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater was in every way a success (at least, without victory) — not only for the Libertarian Party of Indiana, but for minor parties everywhere. Thousands upon thousands bought in to the LP’s message of limited government and personal responsibility in light of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s unconstitutional lockdown orders.
The Republican Party — which holds a vast supermajority in state politics — was officially put on notice that Hoosiers are paying attention to the GOPs antics.
On Jan. 7, the House Elections Committee decided they wanted to stifle all competition by introducing HB1134, which makes ballot access for minor parties more difficult than it currently is (much hard work is put in every cycle just for the privilege of having other voices represented). The committee is made up of nine Republicans and four Democrats, with all GOP members entering yes votes; the four Democrats voted no. The measure will go to the full house for a vote.
In a year when the national GOP spent 2 1/2 months complaining that Americans did not have a free and fair presidential election, the Indiana GOP now wants to do its part to ensure that such a trend continues. No matter your politics, this should disturb you greatly.
— Eric Allen, Martinsville
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.