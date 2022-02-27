Funding fairly for all students
All students deserve equal funding.
Our two sons have experience with brick-and-mortar schools and online education. Their experiences convinced us to strongly support school choice and to ask legislators to fund all choices equally.
Our older son started in a traditional school, but moved to an online school in second grade. The virtual environment helped him achieve success at a rate that’s allowing him to receive an associates’ degree from Ivy Tech at 18 years old. Online was best for him and we are glad we had that option. Unfortunately, all online options were funded at a much lower level than the traditional schools, resulting in fewer resources and, in many cases, difficulty retaining teachers.
In contrast, our younger son attended online school through fifth grade, when we moved to Germany. Upon returning home, he opted to attend a traditional school because he thrives in a face-to-face social setting. For him, the traditional alternative was best and we were glad that he had that option.
I have two sons who are in two different educational settings that satisfy each of their needs. Yet, while our younger son is fully funded, our older son receives significantly less funding because he chose online education. It’s unfair. Both of our sons deserve equal treatment.
I trust parents to make the right choices for their children. Now, I’m trusting state legislators to equally fund all students. It’s only fair. And it’s a real investment in the future of families across Indiana.
— Mary Harmon, McCordsville
Support bills to fight climate change
Whether you love snow or hate it, no one wants climate change to cause crazier weather in Indiana. If you don’t want ruination of our farms and forests, more floods, more droughts, and more violent storms, tell our state senators that we want to slow down climate change. Public policy can help do that.
It only takes a few minutes. Call 800-382-9467 and leave a message for our state senators asking them to support two bills just passed by our state House of Representatives: HB 1196, Homeowners Association and Solar Power would allow more people to install rooftop solar power; and HB 1221, Electric Vehicles and Electricity Pricing would allow more people to access charging stations for electric cars.
Both bills would help combat climate change at least a little, and neither would cost us any money. Just call and say, “I support HB 1196 and HB 1221 as they passed out of the House, and I hope my senator will too.”
Letting our government know we want to counteract climate change is the least we can do to save the environment in our beautiful state for our grandkids and their grandkids.
— Erin Hollinden, Bloomington
