Time for the ultra wealthy to sacrifice
This is in regards to Jim Newton’s article claiming we don’t know sacrifice anymore.
Before I start my rant I would like to note that I don’t disagree with anything Mr. Newton proclaimed. Mr. Newton says we need to sacrifice but I proclaim it’s time for the ultra-wealthy to sacrifice something. They pay very little in taxes (if any at all) while buying Treasury bonds for the government to borrow against our massive debt creating more debt that will be bailed out by the taxpayer.
I would like to proclaim that the working class most certainly is sacrificing and has been since the ‘70s, which is when the working class wages started stagnating. Now it’s well known about the massive profits the ultra-wealthy have made during this global pandemic while they price-gouge us in the process. It’s disgusting and why aren’t people upset? Why didn’t many get upset when we bailed out the bankers in ‘08. Them handing out extravagant CEO bonuses at the taxpayer expense while the working class cry about illegal immigrants.
I would like to state that frankly I’m sick and of the neoliberalistic haze that we’ve been stuck in and it does have its qualities that we need to keep, but many notions of neoliberalism are being realized as fallacies.The employers are not the job creators, we the consumers are the job creators along with the desire and need for the commodities. Therefore, it’s a fallacy to claim you can’t tax them at a higher rate.
The policies of FDR and the New Deal have been rolled back since the ‘70s and neoliberal brainwashing has helped them do it.
So to finalize I would like to say that I believe that class warfare exists in this country and it’s high time for the top class to pay into the system that so enriches them. I read a economist’s article about this billionaire class and while we all are astute to the movement of production overseas, this economist proclaimed that there’s a new trend happening and it’s that now their markets are moving abroad. So after reading this I starting thinking (to my dismay) what happens when they keep throwing us into debt and burst a bubble that we can’t get out of or crashes the system in another way while following their market and one last time, stiffing the working class and leaving us here to deal with a crashed economy.
— Danny Harris, Terre Haute
Despicable words from Trump
Trump called the Russian invaders into Ukraine “peacekeepers,” and “That’s pretty savvy.”
That’s not savvy. Just completely despicable. And Trump, by praising it, is despicable. I hope he never sets foot in the White House again.
Ukraine was minding its own business and gets invaded under false pretenses. And Trump approved. Psycho man. Loser ex-president, twice-impeached, subject of multiple criminal investigations and scandals.
And, sadly, “leader of the Republican Party?” Where do you think he’s leading you?
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
