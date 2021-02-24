Filled with sadness after Jan. 6 attack
“I am crushed (like so many others) by what I saw on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. I’m over 90 years old and was a mother of seven. With five living children I have too many descendants to count. My family have been Hoosiers since pioneer days. Our roots began long before World War I, when five Criss brothers came to America from Germany seeking a better life and governmental freedom. They were my grandmother’s great uncles.
There are no words to express the sadness I feel because of the Jan. 6 “attack” on the Capitol of the United States. I feel as though I’d lost my best friend. In times when nothing else was stable, I needed the United States of America to be as solid as a rock.
But now that rock is dislodged and may be slipping down the hill. Will our precious USA be lost forever? For all who still believe in prayer (including myself) can we pray the USA. will rebound and heal from this disastrous trauma.
I need someone to help wipe my tears. The White House was very special to me. In my 20s, as wife of first-year high school instructor, Leo Todd and I were included as chaperones for a Greyhound bus load of Terre Haute graduating senior high students on a trip to D.C. Everyone of us felt a sense of pride and happiness as we were allowed the honor/pleasure of walking through the Capitol to see for ourselves what it meant to live in the USA.
These young people contemplated their part in keeping America great by standing strong, being loyal and serving however they could. After all, they’d been repeating the Pledge of Allegiance every morning in school since the first grade. It makes me sad to think of how negative the past weeks’ events in D.C. must seem to that group of Hoosiers, to all of our students today and to so many other folks of all ages.
Those children, who now may be grandparents themselves, must also be remembering their memorable visit to the White House and how magnificent and precious it appeared to young Hoosiers.
I hope I live long enough to see our government healed. We can sing and pray, “God bless America,” but each needs to be alert and do our part. May I never be too old to do my share. I pray that God will guide us through this ugly, shocking and disappointing time. God bless America, my home sweet home.
— Pat Creasey, Terre Haute
Rethinking our virus approach
Mark Bennett’s excellent profile of Dr. Norma Nehren and New Zealand’s straight-forward response to COVID-19 (TH Tribune-Star, Feb. 20, 2021) should make us all rethink deeply held prejudices in regard to where our personal freedoms end and our social responsibilities begin.
We have lost 500,000 Americans to COVID; New Zealand, 26. Twenty-six!
— Gary Daily, Terre Haute
Other-world problem
Before we assume to take charge if anything on Mars, we should at the very least take charge of Texas.
— Thomas G. Morgan, Montezuma
