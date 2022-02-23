Turn away from modern Democrats
This was a great country. We were well on our way to eliminating racism. The American dream was in reach. A land of freedom and opportunity. The home of the brave.
Then came the 21st century and the Democrats went crazy. They believe in dividing everyone into smaller and smaller groups via identity politics instead of assimilation of us all to be Americans. Modern Democrats support racism and segregation through their critical race theory, 1619 Project, BLM and anti-First Amendment antifa beliefs. They downplay individual responsibility in every conceivable manner. Democrats foster dependence on government instead of belief in the individual. They do all they can to destroy the nuclear family. Democrats also do all they can to destroy the concept that the police are in our communities to protect and serve. The very idea the crime and criminals should be punished seem to be foreign concepts to 21st century Democrats.
Yes, this was a great country. It can be again. Judge people as individuals, not as groups. Support the rule of law. Believe in the social, educational, emotional and economic benefits of children being raised in a two-parent household. We can roll back the nanny state. We can all become responsible individuals. We can start turning this country around by turning away from the path of the far-left modern Democratic Party.
— Dwayne Owens, Terre Haute
Help to preserve precious memories
Wednesday’s (Feb. 9) article on the fire that destroyed Pimento School was supported by Joseph C. Garza’s photos in the Tribune-Star.
Several of the items pictured are now housed at the Educational Heritage Association Museum. This non-profit, volunteer-based organization is focused on collecting and preserving items such as yearbooks, photographs, trophies and other memorabilia from Vigo schools.
If you would like to make a donation, in kind or monetary, contact: EHA@vigoschools.org
— Jan Itamura, New York, N.Y.
An invitation to more violence
Handguns worn in public is very bad policy. You will be inviting violence when your aim is to prevent it.
Gun owners are not required to pass a test on safe gun handling and use. Nor is there any kind of background check done. So we don’t know if it is safe to let them have carry permits.
Do you really feel that much safer or would it be better to put our trust in trained police officers?
— Gary Broyles, Terre Haute
