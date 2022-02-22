Break up with Big Tobacco
February is a time to focus on matters of the heart as it is American Heart Month and a time to celebrate love and relationships on Valentine’s Day. Unfortunately, not every relationship is happy and healthy. Like an unhealthy relationship, Big Tobacco uses its power to manipulate consumers into using dangerous tobacco products. Identifying red flags and knowing the tactics of Big Tobacco will help us end this bad relationship.
A few of these red flags are big flashy marketing displays, discounts, and flavors. Gas station counters are a prime place for tobacco companies to get your attention. The displays do their best to look attractive as you walk to the counter to pay for your gas or snacks. The most popular tobacco products are at eye level, inexpensive, and come in many different flavors. However, looks can be deceiving. Outside appearance does not always match what is on the inside. Deep down, these marketing companies have some serious baggage.
What they don’t tell you, is that they spend tons of money each year to keep you focused on what’s on the outside. In 2020 alone, big tobacco companies spent over $8 billion on marketing their products to consumers across the United States and over 97% of that money was spent on point-of-sale marketing.
Instead of protecting your heart, they sell you products that can increase your risk of developing serious heart conditions like arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat), heart failure, and even heart attacks. Your heart is important, and if these companies fail to understand that it may be time to break their heart before they break yours.
Even though it can be tough to end a long-term relationship, know that you always have an uplifting support system. The Indiana Tobacco Quitline is always there when you need them, with free counseling, nicotine replacement therapy, and other resources to help you break it off with Big Tobacco for good. During this season of the heart, take a chance on new love, and break up with Big Tobacco.
— Heather Ervin, Sullivan County Tobacco Prevention and
Cessation Coordinator, Chances And Services for Youth
Biden presidency a travesty for USA
I watched President Trump’s exuberant Save America Rally that was held in Texas. There were literally thousands upon thousands of loyal President Trump supporters. The gigantic crowds President Trump draws only further supports that the election was rigged.
Recounting the votes does not change anything, because the voting machines were rigged. President Trump addressed the issues of which we are most concerned and gave us hope that under the right leadership, our country will be saved. We need a leader who will put our country and its citizens first and foremost.
I do not think that Biden‘s administration is solely responsible for trying to destroy our country. They are merely puppets. Some person or persons of enormous wealth and power, are pulling the strings. People seem to be very complacent about millions of invaders coming through our borders, because they cannot physically see them walking across.
Everyone of our lives will be impacted by the millions of invaders that we will have to support. Our resources cannot sustain this amount of illegal immigrants, without negatively affecting our own citizens. The fact that we can send millions to secure Ukraine‘s borders, but do nothing to secure our own borders is very disconcerting.
You have to be brain dead if you think our country is better off with Biden than under President Trump. Biden is a walking disaster. He has done more damage in a short amount of time than any of us could’ve ever anticipated. This is a travesty to our country.
— Gail Henneman, Lake Placid, Fla.
Inconsistencies from GOP chair
I’m so confused. I read in the paper on Feb. 2 that Aaron Loudermilk, who is quoted as saying, “I have been a Democrat my entire life,” filed as a Republican candidate for Vigo County sheriff.
This party move was endorsed by Randy Gentry, who is the Vigo County Republican Party chairman.
Yet, two weeks later, I see that the same Republican Party chairman, Randy Gentry, challenged the Republican candidacy of Jeff Bolen, who was attempting to run for the Lost Creek Township Advisory Board. And apparently, Gentry was successful in his opposition to Bolen’s candidacy with the Vigo County Election Board.
It was stated that Gentry said that under state law, a candidate must vote in two continuous party primaries to establish his or her party. My question is, did candidate Loudermilk, who remember is a lifetime Democrat, vote as a Republican in the last two primaries? Or is this just another example of Vigo County politics in which the rules only apply to some, not everyone?
— Kelly Brown, Brazil
