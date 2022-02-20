How can we fix the COVID mess?
I’m done. I’ve had it. Reopening discourses has taken over our lives. Or maybe it hasn’t taken over your life. It has certainly taken over my life, but I am admittedly terminally online, and you may not be.
Either way, I can’t take it anymore. Each reopening group has me extremely irritated, but for different reasons and probably different scales. Two years of constant stress have messed with my emotional response to everything. I can only imagine what it would be like for someone who has had constant stress for their entire life.
In this rant I will discuss the issue, then go over each of the main groups in the disagreement while explaining what I believe to be wrong with their argument. Then I will set forth the policy that I would like to see.
Problem: How and when should we end COVID restrictions.
Groups: They should never have existed (often these people haven’t been vaccinated); they were good before vaccines and high-quality masks were easily available, but now that they are the people dying they are doing that to themselves; people who don’t really care and just do whatever, the people who believe relaxing any restrictions proves the government is only operating for big business, and parents wanting their kids in school in person hate their kids.
The first group argues that all health measures are and have always been a personal choice. Government directives are tyranny. People complying with government directives are “sheeple.” This group has been annoying me the longest. They clearly do not understand public health. Part of this can be blamed on our failure to teach how vaccines and other public health interventions work. Hint they’re not about you, They’re about us. They reduce infection risk, but they don’t prevent it which means as many people as possible need to be vaccinated. This is partly because if a large number of unvaccinated people take up hospital beds, there won’t be space for car accident victims and partly because if the vaccine is 95% effective at preventing death and 50% effective at preventing infection, more people being vaccinated is important for people who are vaccinated because it reduces viral spread.
The next group of people is generally vaccinated and they have been wearing masks for 18 months. Now they are done, and they want everything, but everything is open. Look, people, just go to the restaurant or movie theater. All your op-eds are actually doing is making group 4 angry. Enjoy your life.
The third group doesn’t care much what happens. I suspect they are the most common. They say they agree with basically any COVID policy they are asked about so pollsters will leave them alone. The main problem with this is that it gives the other groups ammunition to prove that they are in fact the true representation of the people.
The fourth group is the most cautious. They want mask mandates, business closures, and school closures. People who don’t are evil because they are selfish and want other people to die. They spend a large part of their time mad at the government and group 2. They spend a depressingly small amount of time mad at group 1 which is the main reason we are still in this mess. If group 1 had simply gotten vaccinated, nothing else would really matter except around the edges. Hospitals would not be overwhelmed, and deaths would be about where they were before COVID. People would still get sick, but not as much and not as badly.
The only actual scientific studies I have seen also imply that vaccines reduce the risk of post-viral fatigue even in people who have been vaccinated. The problem with this group is that they advocate unsustainable control measures such as business closures rather than sustainable control measures that will both slow COVID and protect people from other health threats.
Many in group 1 want businesses and schools closed, and masks mandated until … they don’t really say what needs to happen for that to change. They don’t advocate much for vaccine mandates, and ventilation upgrades. They stopped advocating for paid sick leave in 2020.
This brings us to what my policy would be if I had the power to implement it:
1. Vaccine mandate to go inside non-private residences for everyone 5 and older.
2. Mandatory minimum air flow in the same.
3. Free, readily available high-quality masks.
4. Guaranteed paid sick leave.
5. Universal waste-water surveillance.
— Karoline Fairbanks, Terre Haute
It’s time to rein in nonprofit hospitals
Wabash Valley Citizens are encouraged to read an article from the Wall Street Journal (Feb.5-6, 2022) exposing Indiana nonprofit hospitals of their outrageous patient charges (50% more than national average) and their stuffed coffers from the windfall profits (under the disguise of nonprofit status).
It also enumerates them buying up 70% of private practice groups (compared to 50% of national average) with that free money, along with bloated executive salaries. IU Health had a cash hoard of $7.8 billion at the end of 2020 (article). Nonprofit hospitals are also among the largest real estate owners in every locality in the U.S. This theme is also evident here with the news that Union is buying up Regional Hospital (if it does), thereby eliminating competition and creating a monopoly for the consumer.
Indiana is in the bottom third in the nation (56K) for median household income and compared to other affluent states, yet these health corporations can get away with it. I believe it is due to lack of transparency (first) and legislative oversight (second).
Health care is the only industry where the consumer has no clue and is kept out of information about potential charges before health related services. This never happens in any other dealings in life — like buying a car or house or other services. He/she always knows the price in advance (after comparative shopping).
Health is the most important possession for human beings, like a birthright. It is infuriating to learn how much it takes of one’s earnings to get basic medical services in the wealthiest country in the world and consuming a whopping 22% of GDP, most of any developed country on the planet.
I only hope our legislators rein in on this and soon, making the playing field even — nonprofit or not.
— Ramana Reddy, Terre Haute
Home schooling fuels divisions
Oh my, another day, cameras in the school room. It’s like home schooling. You think you are a better teacher than the one who is really educated in the school room. Are you so afraid of the real world that you won’t let your children grow up in it? How do they relate to other people, different than themselves? That’s why God has made us all different from each other. We don’t have to agree with everybody. But at least agree to live a normal life with other people.
Can’t you see what is going on in the world today? There is so much division and hate. Think about it. People saying they are Christian. Do you really think that is what God thinks? Or “My church is the only one that is right.” I don’t know about you, but I think about what God really wants of us. Don’t underestimate yourself. You know as much about God as anyone else. Just live for God in yourself. And shut out all this nagging that’s going on around you. It’s not good for any of us.
I believe home schooling has created a lot of this mess we have in this country today. (”Sociable compromise.”)
— Ruth Dougherty, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.