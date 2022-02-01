Education with blinders on
House Bill 1134 (aka the snowflake bill) “Provides that a student shall not be required to participate in a personal analysis ... that reveals ... the student’s attitudes, habits, traits, opinions, beliefs, or feelings without parental consent.” In short, Indiana lawmakers want to give students the absolute right to gallop through “education” with blinders intact. Forcing students to see any part of the world beyond their noses is unacceptable.
When I was young, my parents encouraged me to read … everything. Shelves in our house were lined with Harvard Classics, fiction running the gamut from taboo to touted, and a Bible incongruously bookended by the words of Bertrand Russell. I suppose my parents followed Russell’s assertion, “When you want to teach children to think, you begin by treating them seriously when they are little … making them readers and thinkers of significant thoughts from the beginning. That’s if you want to teach them to think.”
It appears that House Republicans are doing their best to keep thinking from spreading. Republicans are not anti-vaxx … they just want to define the disease.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
We need God to fix our schools
I read a firestorm of protest on the front page of the Tribune-Star on Jan. 22. It starts out with a Terre Haute North Vigo High School social studies teacher, Marie Theisz. She is concerned about the HB1134 in the legislature.
The reason for this bill is parents and grandparents are concerned about the indoctrination of their children. I am 78 years old. The indoctrination process wasn’t nearly as strong in my years in school. We were taught things much different than is being taught today. Now some history books are being published in other countries. The left side politics is pushing everything left. Critical race theory is at the forefront with a great list of other far left ideas. The reset buttons are being pushed everywhere. I believe my education days were far better than this nonsense we have today.
Rep. Tonya Pfaff said, “The more we can keep politics out of schools, the better off we are.”
Politics is a strong influence in the schools and it is getting stronger. To fix these problems will take something beyond man. We need God back in our schools, but this is against the law. Politics only has got to be considered. I am a very concerned parent and grandparent.
— Robert Herrick, Brazil
GOP intends to win by fraud
On Jan. 3, 2022, there were two excellent stories in the Tribune-Star that you should read if you happen to have that paper. It was good to see the free press doing what it should do, informing the people. These stories, although separate, were actually about the same thing. Let me explain.
One was about Vladimir Putin, who once Trump described as a good ole boy (not a direct quote), has amassed his troops on the border of Ukraine. He wants to invade and take over in order to enhance his power and his dictatorship. But he’s run up against Biden who not only says no, but hell no!
Why is Putin now flexing his muscles and puffing out his chest? Because, in part, he sees America falling apart, and sees Biden in a weakened position. He knows we lost the “wars” in Iraq and Afghanistan. He knows a sector of our society doesn’t support Biden and wants him to fail. He knows we’re imploding within.
He knows that on Jan. 6, 2021, members of the Republican Party laid siege to our nation’s Capitol, in a coup attempt, to overturn a valid election, and install a dictator, just like Putin.
As I said earlier, the two stories are the same, and here’s why:
The GOP (Grab Onto Power) is amassing their “troops” to cement their power and authority to take over America. The story in the Tribune-Star explains in detail how the GOP is going all out to elect GOP candidates in local government. If they are elected they’ll have the power to overturn elections in favor of the GOP. That’s what Trump wanted in 2020.
This means that the votes of millions of registered voters across America will be made null and void. This is how the GOP intend to “win” elections. This is how they intend to take over the country, and it is real voter fraud.
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
Transgender bills fueled by bigotry
In regards to bills in the Indiana House regarding transgender students, I feel personally that these bills are nothing but hate bills.
I believe transgender girls and boys are girls and boys. They should be allowed to play the sports of their choosing, use whatever bathroom they feel comfortable using and should be addressed by the proper pronouns that go with their chosen gender.
We need to stop injecting bigoted bills in the Indiana legislature that makes the lives of other people miserable. We need to be more inclusive to all people regardless of their race, religion, nationality, ethnicity, disability, political affiliation and sexual orientation.
Transgender individuals are no different than anyone else. They are not a threat to anyone. And lastly, they cannot help who they are. We do not need to be in the business of discriminating against anyone.
— Brandon Harris, Boonville
