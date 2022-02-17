Build Back Better worthy of support
Christopher Rugaber’s Friday article “U.S. inflation highest in 40 years” misses a key contributing factor to the massive growth in inflation: record-breaking CEO pay and corporate profits. According to the Wall Street Journal, revenues and profit margins for most public companies have soared since the pandemic started. While most of us are struggling to get buy, the ultra-wealthy are flourishing at our expense.
But we can enact policies to help those struggling most. Over 50 of the nation’s top economists have endorsed the Build Back Better Act and stated that it will help ease inflation. The provisions proposed by President Biden and passed by the House of Representatives last year would provide access to childcare, easing the worker shortage. Its extension of the Child Tax Credit would benefit 32% of Hoosier children. Best of all, it’s fully paid for.
We must not let the most vulnerable in our society suffer both higher prices and fewer supports when we can easily do something to ease the pain for everyone. It’s time for Sens. Young and Braun to support common-sense policies supported by the majority of voters across the nation and ensure the ultra-wealthy and massive corporations pay their fair share so that we can all get through this together.
— Emily TeKolste, SP, Sisters of Providence
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
