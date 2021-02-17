Power in halls of democracy
In remembrance of “The Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger quote:
“Life is a game, boy. Life is a game that one plays according to the rules.” “Yes sir I know it is.” “Game my ass. Some game. If you get on the side where all the hot-shots are, then it’s a game all right — I’ll admit that. But if you get on the other side where there aren’t any hot-shots, then what’s a game about? Nothing. No game.”
Although no longer a boy, sometimes I feel Holden, the main character in “Catcher,” is not all wrong when one characterizes the political charade emanating from the halls of democracy. Power breeds power. Generally wealthy power breeds wealthy power. Somewhere along the line the common people are not listened to and lip service alone is given only to enhance credibility.
An example of such lip service is the Iraqi War; where the United States paid into the coffers of Halliburton the vast sum of $39.5 billion on a no-bid contract where Vice President [Dick] Cheney was CEO of Halliburton from 1995 to 2000. He took office as vice president in January 2001. Strange, questionable, or what, you decide? Do lives of the common folk matter? Is it just: Follow our lead or our orders, boys, for we know what’s best? Did it matter that not one of the hijackers were Iraqi in the planes of 9/11? (Clueless; your answer is as good as any.)
And then, there was/is Trump, the epitome of lip service that is synonymous with his name. Trump says and repeats over and over again misrepresentations not only of things that are true, but things that enhance his feeling of self because he can. But Trump is not alone. For there are many who prey upon the bounty of government for their own prestige, power and wealth (always have, always will).
Does this writer have an answer? Heavens no. Perhaps just a voice or sound crying in the wilderness, but then it seems that people should know generally it’s not about them, it’s about the hot-shots, the only players in the game, and they set the rules. You may think you’re at least a pawn in the game, but guess again, for you are the one bringing refreshments, that’s all. May I help you, sir or madam? Do you want sweetened or unsweetened tea?
(Just a thought; for those who get riled up, break into federal buildings, and clamor for the man/woman or to those who are upset and wish to castigate the perceived wrongdoers. Holden was right: There is no game for either of you unless you are a hot-shot. Thinking yourself as a hot-shot doesn’t get it.)
— G. Michael Loveall, Terre Haute
Were local cops in D.C. on Jan. 6?
We have heard much lately about local law officers’ radical posts to social media. Also the serial use of excessive force in their job.
What we have not heard, and I would want to know, is were any officers at Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6?
— Tom Weber, Terre Haute
